5 things you may not know about Nathan Fillion

Over the years, actor Nathan Fillion has built a respectable career reinforced by participation in the hit series Castle. Fillon, however, has also participated in films by great authors and other successful TV series. Here are the 5 most interesting facts about the actor.

He is an important film actor: his film career began in 1998 with Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan. Then he took part in Out of the Past (1999), Dracula’s Legacy – The Charm of Evil (2000), Serenity (2005), Slither (2006), Waitress – Love Recipes (2007), Trucker (2008), Super – Beware of crime !!! (2010), Much Ado About Nothing (2012), Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Sea of ​​Monsters (2013), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2014-2017). Among the television series there is also A series of unfortunate events: yes, Fillion is not only famous for the role of Castle. Among the prominent series in which we can find it are A Life to Live (1994), Two Boys and a Girl (1998-2001), Buffy the Vampire Slayer (2003), Miss Match (2003), Firefly (2002-2003) , Desperate Housewives (2007-2008), Community (2014), The Big Bang Theory (2015), Modern Family (2016-2018), Santa Clarita Diet (2017-2018) and A Series of Unfortunate Events (2018). He is among the highest paid television actors: thanks to the Castle series his economic assets have grown dramatically, reaching the figure of about 18 million dollars and making him rise to the Olympus of the highest paid television actors ever. He made a cameo in a Marvel movie: Nathan Fillion is a longtime friend of James Gunn and for this reason he had the opportunity to appear in the Guardians of the Galaxy movie with a cameo that few will have identified. This is because he doesn’t actually appear physically, but lends his voice to Howard the duck. In Castle he had a difficult role with his co-star: you will certainly remember Stana Katic’s abandonment of the Castle series. According to a source, the actress and Fillion couldn’t stand each other, so much so that they constantly generated a climate of tension that eventually led to the abandonment of the series.

We leave you to the words of Nathan Fillon regarding Castle season 8. The latter was Castle’s last season and no more will be released.