5 things to know about Marvel characters if you are hoping for a new TV series

Originally, during the announcement of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Inhumans they should have become a feature film, a perspective then modified for too many continuity issues and instead adapted into a failed ABC television series canceled just after the premiere aired.

With the arrival of Disney + and the union with the Marvel Studios driven by Kevin Feige, the signs indicate instead a great space for the return of the Inhumans via streaming, in the same format as the highly anticipated ones The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Moon Knight and so on. With the closure of the Marvel Television of Jeph Loeb, it does not matter that they appeared in Agents of SHIELD: Kevin Feige will start all over again, unifying everything that can be merged.

Currently, however, there is nothing confirmed about a possible new series of Inhumans, but we still want to bring you back 5 things you must know about Marvel characters before a hoped-for announcement that finally brings them back into the transpositive trajectory.

Here they are:

1. IT’S LIKE GAME OF THRONES WITH SUPERHEROES: There is a royal family, intrigues of power, Mephistophelic uncles, betrayals, twists. Everything like this, Hamletic and Shakespearean but translated in a superhero key. Phenomenal.

2. BLACK BOLT, KING OF INHUMANS: He is simply one of the most powerful Marvel characters ever. All he needs to do is make a sound to unleash a tsunami, let alone speak fluently. That’s why he’s not dumb but he never speaks, which makes him damn charming.

3. A LEGENDARY STORY: The Inhumans were created by the Kree millions of years ago when they visited the earth by tampering with human DNA. Left alone, the Inhumans have formed their own very complex society, isolating themselves from humanity and therefore radically changing, profoundly. A link that could facilitate an eventual introduction into the next Eternals.

4. ATTILIAN: It is the capital of the Inhuman Kingdom and is about seven thousand years old. It was initially located in a hidden valley of the Himalayas, but once discovered and in danger, the Inhumans moved it to the Blue Zone of the Moon, a truly unique setting to explore on screen.

5. THEY MAY COME BACK TO MS. MARVEL: A persistent rumor would like two members of the Inhuman Royal Family to appear in the Disney + television series about Ms. Marvel, to be exact Black Bolt and Maximus.