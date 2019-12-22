5 stores in which to find the best deals and discounts for Black Friday 2019

Share it:

This Friday, November 29, Black Friday is celebrated, the day of great discounts. Do you know what are the stores in which to find the best offers and discounts for Black Friday 2019? We tell you everything below. A golden opportunity to do Christmas shopping or, why not, treat yourself.

FNAC

Fnac will have discounts of up to 50% on thousands of products in its catalog. In addition, you can also take advantage of other promotions, such as 2 × 1 in series and movies. And travel packages with 10% discounts! Offers that are very worthwhile to buy a book or a movie, for example.

Carrefour

The supermarket chain is another store with the best offers and discounts for Black Friday 2019, both in its physical establishments and in its online store. Discounts will be available in all product categories: travel, home, technology and food. If you want to change the mattress, it is a good time to do it because Carrefour will offer discounts of up to 60%.

Adidas

As for Adidas, the well-known sports brand also adds to the discounts, with 65% discount in the products of its catalog. On November 29 you can enjoy a special coupon to apply a 20% discount on any item in your online store.

Amazon

Amazon He is the king of Black Friday. The e-commerce giant has already started its week of discounts, with thousands of items on sale. There are discounts of up to 70%!

Pc Components

The electronic device store has already announced that it will apply discounts of up to 70% in more than 2,000 products: monitors, graphics cards, printers … All offers will be available until 9:59 p.m. on November 29.