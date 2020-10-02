5 stars you may never have noticed in the series

The Mentalist wrapped up in 2015 after seven seasons and for fans it was the saddest time of the year. If, perhaps, you decide to watch it again, you could pay more attention to the presence of these 5 really unexpected guest stars:

Morena Baccarin: before being glorified by leading characters in Gotham and Deadpool, Baccarin really made a name for herself playing Erica Flynn in multiple episodes of The Mentalist between 2011 and 2014. Baccarin’s character was a therapist, who always created a bit of trouble. Jillian Bach: Bach appeared in six episodes of The Mentalist as Sarah Harrigan. The character caused the most heated controversy among fans of the show when it was revealed that she was pregnant with Wayne Rigsby’s baby. If you were a fan of the ABC sitcoms of the late 90s, then you know that Bach is best known for her role as Irene in Two Boys and a Girl. Malcolm McDowell: it wouldn’t be a crime show without at least one well-placed cameo from this actor. McDowell starred in a series of episodes as the leader of a sect called Bret Stiles. His character was quirky, but he always added a bit of mystery and intrigue to every episode he appeared in. Aunjanue Ellis: played Madeleine Hightower for three years on The Mentalist. His temper was tough, but he never failed to give a little peak to his softer side on occasion. Michael Rady: in The Mentalist, she played Madeleine Hightower’s replacement, and got a bad rap for kicking Patrick Jane out of the precinct.

