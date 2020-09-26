5 series to watch while waiting for the seventh season

American fans have already seen the sensational finale of The 100, while in Italy we are preparing for say goodbye to the series with the final season coming soon. If you already miss the dystopian universe from Kass Morgan’s novels, these series could lift your spirits!

Revolution : because the post-apocalyptic setting always has its charm. In this case we do not find ourselves dealing with the consequences of a past nuclear war, but the situation is still critical. The world is going through the biggest blackout in history and the family of protagonists will have to face the state of chaos without using phones, computers, cars and so on. If surviving a day without selfie on Instagram scares you, think of these poor wretches! Unfortunately there is no real ending, since Revolution has been canceled, but the atmosphere might be for you.

In conclusion, we refer you to the secrets on The 100, reminding you that the seventh season will arrive on Premium Action on October 26.