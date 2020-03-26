5 series that reimagined history as 'The Plot Against America'

Amazon Prime
On March 15, the plot against America landed on HBO, a series that, like the book on which it is based (by Philip Roth), presents a America submerged in fascism. For all those who like the word "what if" we leave you five more titles that also followed a new roadmap in the events of History.
'The conspiracy against America'
In 'The Plot Against America' David Simon, responsible for titles like 'The Wire' or 'The Deuce', recreates the alternative history of a United States immersed in fascism told through the worried eyes of a Jewish family observing the arrival to the Presidency of a xenophobic war hero, the populist Charles Lindbergh.
'The Man in the High Castle'
Before the HBO series Amazon Prime he had already imagined a Nazi America. 'The man in the high castle' It was one of the platform's big bets and, although it has already come to an end after four seasons, it is the perfect excuse to see a Second World War with a different ending. In this fiction the Allies were the winners, and therefore, they divided a defeated America into a Nazi New York and a Japanese California.
Based on the homonymous novel by Philip K. Dick, the story focuses on the so-called Resistance, the group that tries to reverse this situation.
'11 .22.63 '
Their numbers correspond to the date in which this fiction of Hulu is inspired: the murder of John F. Kennedy. Although to give it another approach.
Based on the novel by Stephen King, this miniseries directed by J.J. Abrams follow the story of an English teacher (James Franco) who has the opportunity to travel back in time to stop the assassination of the President.
'SS-GB'
This British miniseries aired last 2017 on the BBC. Based on the novel of the same name by Len Deighton We enter a different warlike England: it is November 1941, nine months after a successful German invasion of the United Kingdom.
In this new History Winston Churchill has been executed, King George VI prisoner and there is an exile and unrecognized government led by Rear Admiral Conolly. Germany and Russia are friends, by the way. And there it is Douglas Archer (Sam Reily), a Scotland Yard homicide detective who works under the supervision of a German SS superior, settling for the situation until he is unwittingly involved in the Resistance.
'Amerika'
It came generating controversy in the eighties. This ABC miniseries featured an occupation soviet of the United States, the result of a bloodless nuclear attack. Your Creator, Donald wrye, was accused by the USSR of fostering anti-Soviet xenophobia feelings at a time when the Berlin Wall it was still standing.
But in reality the series with which he was critical was with the Americans themselves, whom he presents as an apathetic people who simply allow themselves to be defeated without offering resistance. In the 14 hours that the story lasts, three protagonists are introduced: a well-meaning administrator who cooperates with the Soviets to have the best quality possible in their community; an ex-politician released from a prison camp and a KGB colonel. The human dramas of these characters intersect with the political intrigue of the Soviet plans for the disintegration of the USA. USA
'Occupied'
The synopsis of this Norwegian series reads, the most expensive in the history of the country's television, that "In the near future, oil continues to be the main source of energy. The US is self-sufficient while the Gulf countries do not stop fighting. and Europe is supplied thanks to Norway The new Norwegian government, aware of the threat of climate change, decides to stop exploiting fossil fuels and develop "thorium", a new form of clean energy Pressured by the European Union in the face of the threat After an energy crisis, Russia begins a peaceful occupation to ensure that production continues, promising to withdraw once its goal is achieved. As the Russian flag flies in the Norwegian parliament, politicians, journalists and citizens must choose whether to collaborate or resist "
'Okkupert', in its original title, is available on Movistar +, and is based on an original idea by the novelist Jo Nesbo.
