5 series that reimagined history as 'The Plot Against America'

'The Man in the High Castle'

Before the HBO series Amazon Prime he had already imagined a Nazi America. 'The man in the high castle' It was one of the platform's big bets and, although it has already come to an end after four seasons, it is the perfect excuse to see a Second World War with a different ending. In this fiction the Allies were the winners, and therefore, they divided a defeated America into a Nazi New York and a Japanese California.

Based on the homonymous novel by Philip K. Dick, the story focuses on the so-called Resistance, the group that tries to reverse this situation.