5 series and films starring The Walking Dead

Norman Reedus is one of the historical faces of The Walking Dead, but in reality he has participated in many other projects, including films, TV series and video games: his has been a career full of initiative!

Mimic : his debut took place in the thriller / horror of Guillermo Del Toro, in which he played a character named Jeremy. The plot focuses on creating a cure that can eradicate a deadly virus for New York children, but precisely because of this, insects that imitate the human aspect will be born. Mimic will soon become a TV series.

: his debut took place in the thriller / horror of Guillermo Del Toro, in which he played a character named Jeremy. The plot focuses on creating a cure that can eradicate a deadly virus for New York children, but precisely because of this, insects that imitate the human aspect will be born. Mimic will soon become a TV series. Hawaii Five-0 : Reedus participated in the pilot episode in 2010, playing Anton Hesse, a prisoner who finds himself involved in an action sequence and will die shortly, effectively kick-starting the creation of the task force at the center of the reboot series.

: Reedus participated in the pilot episode in 2010, playing Anton Hesse, a prisoner who finds himself involved in an action sequence and will die shortly, effectively kick-starting the creation of the task force at the center of the reboot series. Blade II : the actor returns to the service of Del Toro for the second chapter dedicated to the vampire hunter of Wesley Snipes. Here he plays Scud, a friend of Blade who never stops smoking and making jokes. A comic role which allowed him to advance in his career.

: the actor returns to the service of Del Toro for the second chapter dedicated to the vampire hunter of Wesley Snipes. Here he plays Scud, a friend of Blade who never stops smoking and making jokes. A which allowed him to advance in his career. Ride With Norman Reedus : well, it is not difficult to understand that he is the undisputed protagonist of this AMC series a motorcycle theme . It is a program that sees Reedus invite a special guest to every episode and head with him to a specific destination on a motorbike. Broadcast since 2016, it is an opportunity to deepen a world to which the actor is very close, and among the many guests also various set colleagues such as Andrew Lincoln, Jeffrey Dean Morgan , Melissa McBride, the "brother" Michael Rooker, or other actors such as Milo Ventimiglia and Peter Fonda. Even Marylin Manson he did not say no to a trip together with the good Reedus.

: well, it is not difficult to understand that he is the undisputed protagonist of this AMC series a . It is a program that sees Reedus invite a special guest to every episode and head with him to a specific destination on a motorbike. Broadcast since 2016, it is an opportunity to deepen a world to which the actor is very close, and among the many guests also various , Melissa McBride, the "brother" Michael Rooker, or other actors such as Milo Ventimiglia and Peter Fonda. he did not say no to a trip together with the good Reedus. Code 999: here plays Russel Welch, one of the robbers at the center of the heist movie. The plot is based on a series of hits involving banks, Russian mafia and dangerous strategies to get away. He then found himself alongside an exceptional cast that includes stars like Kate Winslet, Casey Affleck, Aaron Paul and Anthony Mackie.

Reedus' filmography is actually very full-bodied, as he has played many secondary and roles did not disdain cameos in funny series like American Dad is Robot Chicken. The gamers obviously know him above all thanks to his work in Death Stranding, in the service of the visionary Kojima, a collaboration that started already with Silent Hills (project unfortunately canceled in the bud).

Meanwhile, fans of The Walking Dead have discovered that there will be another spectacular moment with Daryl: that there is also room for a rematch with Beta?