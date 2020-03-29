5 Seconds of Summer releases their new album "Calm"

Share it:

Australian pop rock group 5 Seconds of Summer released their new record material, and the fourth in their artistic career, titled "Calm," this after the official announcement earlier last year.

Through their Twitter account, the band wrote a dedicated message to their fans to announce the release: "Calm is finally out! We are sharing the most honest versions of ourselves with you. We hope you love … you hurt … and you sit with the album while you listen to it. Like we did creating it. "

Prior to the release of the new album, the group released four singles: "Easier", "Teeth", "No Shame" and "Old Me". The complete work has 12 songs in its standard edition and 15 in its deluxe edition.

"Calm" from 5 Seconds of Summer is now available for download and playback on all digital platforms around the world.

The album comes at very difficult times for the world, this due to the pandemic for the new coronavirus, a situation that does not favor any artist within the music industry because they will not be able to promote their new materials as usual.

For this reason, some singers will not be able to obtain a good number in sales. It is worth mentioning that the numbers in the music popularity charts are based on the physical sale of compact CDs and with businesses closed until further notice, they will not be able to increase in sales.

Recently, Lady Gaga was forced to postpone her new album "Chromatica", because she will not be able to promote it or make the special presentations that fascinate her followers.