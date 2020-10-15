5 reasons why it is a great testimony of the 90s

From 1994 to 2004, the NBC sitcom Friends entertained families with its iconic characters, silly scenarios, and slogans that people still use today. The program was highly awarded and was inducted into the 101 Best Writers Guild of America of the best-written television series of all time.

The show often served as the perfect example of the 90s, from the haircuts and clothes of the characters, to how they relate. As such, it is often seen as the perfect time capsule of the decade. Here are, in our opinion, the best 5 demonstrations of those years:

The language: gives “How you doin” a “The Friend Zone”, Friends characters have often used classic terms and 90’s slang. Even today a lot of 90s words, slogans and gestures actually come from the series such as for example “We were on a break!” e “Pivot!” with the following hand gesture. Family and friendship relationships: Friends showed exactly the relationships between friends and partners that were established in the 90s. Ross with his ex and his partner with the consequent custody of his son, the general search for a career between his dreams and the family of Ben Geller, Willick and Bunch are the perfect television representation of the changes in mentality of those years. The clothes: from Monica’s adorable dress in the first episode, complete with a sweater tied in the middle, to the guys who wore V-neck t-shirts and button-up striped shirts, most episodes featured the classic 90s outfit. Ross’s blue blazer over a bright yellow shirt was parodied on Saturday Night Live as well. Il body-shaming: from the scantily dressed actresses being turned into “seedy” jokes to the frequent shaming of Monica’s fat to the comments of male characters who assumed they had the right to make these claims, the show really highlighted some of the more classic trends of the 1990s in the name of promoting “morality” and “health”, some of which still continue today. Not everything that needs to be remembered is positive. Much of history helps us learn from our mistakes and avoid repeating them. Hair style: fans flocked to all the hairdressers to mimic the show’s various hairstyles that reflected and contributed to the pop culture of the 90s. It wasn’t just the moment Monica attempted to copy Demi Moore’s haircut, but Rachel’s cut was also so iconic that it got her name, The Rachel, and pretty much her cult following. Monica’s bob could be seen on 90s singers like Natalie Imbruglia, while Rachel’s shaggy bob was loved by cheerleaders all over the world.

