5 REASONS TO RETURN TO THE BERLINALE

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

1. AUTHOR, AUTHOR

By boat soon, it seems that Chatrian has imported the Locarno model so that the Berlinale gains the consistency it had lost in its last editions. It's a good way to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the event: toasting with such attractive filmmakers as Philippe Garrel, Tsai Ming-Liang, Hong Sang-soo, Abel Ferrara, Kelly Reichardt or Christian Petzold and giving up filling the red carpets of Hollywood stars They presented half-hair movies. Chatrian may have singled out his programming by betting on radical author cinema – to which he also dedicates a new section called Encuentros, with Romanian Cristi Puiu as the headliner – after a few years dominated by social cinema and political denunciation. We will have to see it.

2. HILLARY AGAINST PINOCH

Few concessions to the media powers will be in this 70 edition. It seems assured the presence of Johnny Depp, who rather shines in low hours, and will present 'Minamata', ‘biopic’ of photographer W. Eugene Smith; Roberto Benigni will rock again with the babysitter of Carlo Collodi in 'The Adventures of Pinocchio', this time under Matteo Garrone; Pixar will land with 'Onward', his first fairy tale, elves and gnomes; and Javier Bardem will unleash the charms of his madness in the new Sally Potter movie. Hillary Clinton, who will present a documentary dedicated to her genius and figure, will surely capture hides and flashy questions.

Disney

3. THE TELE THAT PARIUSED US

Today, there is no film festival that boasts of being one that does not release a television series, because we know that platforms are the new dream factory, and that cinema is a thing for old idealists. La Berlinale is the first of the skull trio of class A festivals that dedicates a section to serial fiction. Opening their mouth they pick up with 'The Eddy', driven by Damien Chazelle after 'The First Man', and 'Stateless', with the patronage of the same Cate Blanchett.

'The Eddy'

4. THE RUSSIAN ARK

Ilya Khrzhanovsky did not think of anything other than to reproduce the Stalinist Russia on a set of twelve square kilometers called The Institute, and many of the actors who participated in his elephant project, which began shooting in 2006, lived there 24 hours a day. day stuck in the skin of his characters. The more than 700 hours of filmed material became an ambitious multimedia project, an artistic installation composed of twelve films that invaded the Parisian Georges Pompidou and two more theaters in the city. Now 'Dau' arrives in the Berlinale in double long form, ready to prove that it is one of the most megalomaniac works of this convulsive 21st century.