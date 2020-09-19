5 oddities about the protagonist of the famous TV series

Dr. House is one of the most beloved series on television, but sadly it is not free from errors and quirks. The writers are human, so they make mistakes or add strange curiosities. Here are the 5 most incredible and unexpected:

The protagonist’s birthday: we all have birthdays, even if we choose not to celebrate it. Gregory House is the kind of person who takes no interest in these kinds of events in order to avoid having to socialize further with the people around him, but at least he should know his birthday, right? The same should apply to the hospital where it is employed. Still, House’s birthday sparked some confusion. When, in fact, we see his license in the episode “Two Stories“in the seventh season, his birthday is marked on May 15, 1959. However, his patient strap in “Mr. Jekyll e Dr. House“of the second season says that his birthday is theJune 11, 1959. He rarely faces the consequences: House breaks many rules, but sometimes the rampant violation of the rules turns into one violation of the law. In season three, a series of events leads House to be caught with illegal drugs by Detective Tritter. This is soon amplified until the accusation of drug trafficking when excessive quantities are discovered in his apartment. In the finale of this story arc, House manages to avoid jail, “contenting himself” with only a rehabilitation, and Detective Tritter disappears from his radar. In short, a lot of luck, but also a bit of will to force reality. He cheated at school: In the second season episode, “Everything comes back“, we meet House’s old school friend for the first time, Philip Weber. The two clash quickly, based on years of old grudges and resentments. In the past, Weber had discovered that House he was copying one of his exam answers. Almost immediately he accused House which resulted in his expulsion and cost him a prestigious internship. Weber then took the internship while the protagonist never forgave him. His paternity was never resolved: for a show based on mysteries and the search for clues, most of the cases presented to us are concluded by the end of a single episode. The team of kids find out what rare disease the person had, House says something witty, Cuddy rolls her eyes and everyone is happy. But there was an ongoing mystery to the show that was never solved: the case of House’s paternity. They are introduced to us two candidates for the father including John House, the man Greg’s mother is actually married to and who raised him. However, for most of his life, House suspects this man is not his father and it is ultimately proven that the suspicion was well founded. Unfortunately, even his candidate proves not to be his real father and that aspect will remain unsolved until the end of the show. He made serious medical errors: as this is a medical drama, medicine should be very precise even when the disease of the week is something rare or extravagant. However, this does not happen and mistakes are often made. For example in the episode “Out of control“, a bull rider is trampled at a rodeo. House deduces that the man had an aortic aneurysm, and then proves it incorrectly by splitting the patient’s chest and increasing his blood pressure. Not the only case in this case. which House makes a medical error, which could have made the patient’s situation much worse in reality or even cost him his life.

