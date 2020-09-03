5 news in September on Amazon Prime Video, from The Kid to Free Fire

Share it:

Thriller theses from the Far East, captivating nostalgic action, modern reinterpretations of western myths, debuts with a bang by acclaimed authors and restless condominium mysteries. In our new appointment dedicated to titles recently available in the Amazon Prime Video catalog we talk about The Dragon’s Revenge with an atypical Jackie Chan, of the sparkling Homage to Ben Wheatley’s 70s in Free Fire, of the captivating The Kid on the link between two legendary gunslingers, of theExhilarating Lock & Stock – Raging Crazy by Guy Ritchie and of The new neighbors, fascinating drama looking at the Polanski cinema.

Revenge of the Dragon

Steelhead is a Chinese farmer who clandestinely moves to Japan to find his beloved Xiu Xiu, who has already been in Japan for some years and of whom he hasn’t heard from for too long.

The beginning is hard for the man, who still manages to settle in thanks to the help of his old friend Jie and other compatriots. One evening after Jie is brutally wounded by the Taiwanese gang, Steelhead finds himself saving Eguchi’s life almost by accident, a yakuza boss, who takes him under his wing.

An unreleased Jackie Chan is the intense protagonist of a tense post-modern noir.

Director Derek Yee directs a brutal film, where physical and moral violence is predominant, and drags us into a dirty war between criminal clans with betrayal and double-dealing on the agenda.

Work at times too unbalanced but always full of an extreme and magnetic force which, exploiting the genre with solid firmness, makes the two hours of vision a compelling and desperate journey into the darkest meanders of the human soul, capturing the best of dramatic nuances of its lead actor, never exploited so thoroughly.

Free Fire

Frank and Chris, members of the IRA, are about to enter into an exchange with the gang of arms dealers headed by South African Vernon. The intended place is an old abandoned warehouse in which the two groups attend the buying and selling of assault rifles paid for handsomely.

Everything seems to proceed in the best way, at least until two members of their respective gangs start a heated quarrel over an event that took place the previous evening, an expedient to start a real shooting with no holds barred.

An old-school action that looks straight out of the 70s this film directed by Ben Wheatley, which looks to vintage exploitation, creating a product that is constantly over the top.

Between grotesque irony and healthy gender violence, Free Fire entertains and entertains with taste from start to finish, also thanks to the close-knit and colorful cast of exception that includes, among others, Armie Hammer, Brie Larson and Cillian Murphy.

The Kid

The very young Rio Cutler killed his father to defend his mother, who was beaten to death.

Together with his older sister Sara, the little one runs away with the ruthless uncle Grant, brother of the killed parent, ready to do anything to make him pay.

The two plan to travel to Santa Fe, where a family friend could provide them with protection, and on the way they encounter the famed outlaw Billy the Kid and his gang.

The legend of gunfighters Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid lives on once again in Vincent D’Onofrio’s second film as director, which traces the relationship between the two in the “waning” phase and with a partially revisionist perspective.

The Kid is a western that takes its time, progressively triggering the revenge-movie dynamics and focusing on the importance of human relationships, magnificently supported by intense performance di Ethan Hawke e Dane DeHaan.

Lock & Stock – Crazy people go wild

Bacon, Tom, Soap and Eddie, four friends from London’s East Side, decide to subscribe Eddie, a real ace of the game table, to an exclusive private poker game sponsored by ruthless gangster Harry, king of movieography with the uneasy nickname Accept.

The tournament, however, is rigged and Eddie loses over £ 500,000: he and his cronies now have a week to repay the sum, or they will face the wrath of the boss’s men.

Guy Ritchie inaugurates his particular idea of ​​cinema with Lock & Stock – Unleashed, mixing pulp and grotesque with the tones of a gangster-style black comedy.

A surprising and genuine first feature, with a narrative that cleverly exploits the boundaries of the absurd, creating a criminal intrigue with no winners or losers, spiced up with tasty gender violence and relentless black humor.

In the thick cast, populated with the right faces in the right places, here rookies Jason Statham and Vinnie Jones leave their mark.

The new neighbors

Kate and Justin, who are close to becoming parents, live in a two-story building where Jon and Theresa, also expecting a baby, recently moved.

During a dinner to get to know each other better, Kate immediately notices how the relationships of the underlying couple are not the best, with Theresa drinking secretly from her husband, and how the tragedy is imminent: at the end of the meal the woman falls disastrously from the stairs and following the blow she immediately loses the baby in her womb.

It is inspired by Roman Polanski’s cinema, Rosemary’s Baby (1968) in the first place, and for the approach to atmospheres, restless and fascinating, the directorial debut of screenwriter David Farr comes close to it in part, managing to convince especially thanks to cast performances, Clémence Poésy on all.

The film is partially hiding in the script phase, with some unresolved issues left unresolved. The hour and a half of viewing is thus a refined and tense exercise in style, ambitious but not one hundred percent successful.