5 news in July on Amazon Prime Video, from 1917 to 13 assassins

War works that characterized the last edition of the Oscars, fascinating horror films, epic stories set on Japanese soil or focused on well-known historical figures, intense family dramas. In our new appointment dedicated to titles recently available in the Amazon Prime Video catalog let's talk about Sam Mendes' acclaimed 1917 – winner of three Academy Awards -, about the post-apocalyptic A24 It Comes at Night, about monumental 13 assassins by Takashi Miike, of the poignant Welcome to the Rileys and of Mongol, focused on the life of legendary Mongolian leader Genghis Khan.

1917

In 1917, at the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (George MacKay of Captain Fantastic) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman of game of Thrones), are instructed to complete a seemingly impossible mission.

In a race against time, must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that could prevent the unnecessary sacrifice of hundreds of soldiers, including Blake's brother.

Winner of three Oscar awards (sound, special effects and photography) in the year of the Parasite pigliatutto, 1917 is a magnificent war journey which drags us into hell experienced by the two young protagonists, among trenches full of corpses and ruined towns where death potentially hides around every corner.

Sam Mendes creates a monumental work, full of mother scenes sumptuous interpreted through a single, distorted, plan-sequence.

1917 is a registically exemplary film and capable of thrilling on several occasions, albeit net of a couple of light narrative smudges that do not spoil the pleasure of a war-dramatic epic of the greatest occasions.

It Comes at Night

The world and society have been shocked by a highly contagious epidemic of unknown origin, which apparently spreads through contact.

Paul, his wife Sarah and their teenage son Travis live safely in a house in the forest, protected from possible external contacts.

The mansion is divided into two areas and the habitable part can only be reached after passing a red door, barred with maximum security measures during the night.

And just one night someone tries to open it, waking up the occupants: Paul goes to check and find an intruder.

Director Trey Edward Shults stages a tension game of suspicions and jealousies, through a virtuous and satisfying style from the visual point of view, where the environments find new and disturbing shades in the shooting method.

It Comes at Night, while not missing a couple of effective jump-scars, it offers us an earthly and psychological horror, a journey to hell where salvation, whether spiritual or physical, seems to remain something unattainable.

13 killers

In Japan the ruthless Lord Naritsugu, brother of the Shogun, has taken more and more power. The brave samurai Shinzaemon Shimada receives in secret the assignment to kill him and chooses eleven men (to which will be added a nice bandit) to accompany him on this apparently suicidal mission.

A cinematically imposing massacre, capable of looking at the classics of the vein through the insane and visionary gaze of Takashi Miike, cult director who never spared himself in blood and violence.

13 assassins, remake of the 1963 classic of the same name directed by Eiichi Kudo, it can count on a spectacular management of the dynamics of action, where quotations multiply to other immortal works of the caliber of The seven samurai (1954), with a enthralling epic background, and manages to thrill for over two hours without any drop in tension, and with some sketches of pure madness typically the result of the director's style.

Welcome to the Rileys

The marriage of Doug and Lois, husband and wife for over thirty years, ended in a period of deep crisis after their teenage daughter died in a tragic car accident.

The man has been cheating on his wife with a bar maid for some time, while the woman has developed a sense of paranoia that prevents her from stepping outside the four home walls.

During a convention in New Orleans, Doug goes to a nightclub where he meets Mallory, a sixteen year old girl who ran away from home and works there as a stripper. Seeing her missing daughter in her, the man takes the girl's destiny to heart.

A trio of protagonists of the great occasions (the late James Gandolfini, Melissa Leo and Kristen Stewart) is in the center of theintense drama directed by Jake Scott, son of Ridley.

A story of three solitudes, about as many individuals with whom fate has played dirty and who try to put their lives back on their feet through a path of catharsis.

A bitter story but full of hope, directed with a sure hand and able to excite on several occasions thanks to the excellent cast.

Mongol

At the age of nine Temugin went with his father to visit a rival tribe to marry a young girl, in order to re-establish relations between the two populations.

Along the way, however, the boy decides to get married with another peer, sparking political conflicts. When the parent dies, one of his subordinates takes his place, threatening to kill little Temugin as soon as he has reached the height of a man.

After having spent a period of slavery, the boy manages to escape and in the following years he sets out in search of his promised wife Borte, starting an epic of courage which makes it famous among the Mongolian peoples.

Genghis Khan's story is at the heart of a visually sumptuous film and of great charm, able to make the most of the wild beauty of the magnificent landscapes that return an epic and wide-ranging inspiration to retrace the history of a legendary figure such as that of the Mongolian leader and ruler, beautifully played by a charismatic Tadanobu Asano.