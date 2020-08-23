5 news in August on Amazon Prime Video, from Upgrade to Freaks

Share it:

Exciting revenge-movies in sci-fi sauce, refined first works by ex enfant-prodige, family dramas between science fiction and horror, great classics of auteur cinema and heartbreaking catharsis signed by established masters. In our new appointment dedicated to the titles recently available in the Amazon Prime Video catalog Let’s talk about the exhilarating and brutal Upgrade by Leigh Whannell, the debut behind the camera of Xavier Dolan ossia I killed my mother, of the surprising Freaks, of the second piece of the trilogy of colors by Krzysztof Kieslowski or White Film and Back to Life, a dark drama about guilt directed by Wim Wenders.

Upgrade

Gray Trace lives with his beloved wife Asha, in a future where everything is controlled by technology.

The man is a mechanic who takes care of vintage cars for private customers and his latest assignment is for the rich and young tycoon Eron Keen, intent on developing an innovative microchip with unlimited potential.

One evening Gray and Asha stay victims of an attack, with the man seriously injured and his wife killed in cold blood. The protagonist, quadriplegic and destroyed in the soul, thanks to the intervention of Keen seems to still have hopes of returning to a normal life.

Tra revenge-movie e body-horror, Leigh Whannell’s film is a self-aware title and of its belonging to the genre, with a naked and raw violence that makes its way into a future well characterized from a visual point of view.

A skillful operation in updating the vein of revenge to new technologies, here for the most part direct evolutions of contemporary ones. IS with an excellent Logan Marshall-Green in the lead role.

I killed my mother

Hubert is sixteen and lives with his mother after that their father abandoned them when he was still a child. But the relationship between the woman and her son is increasingly tense, and their life together is transformed, day after day, into a battlefield.

He had made his debut as an actor at the age of five in a television series, but the role that gave him visibility was that in the cult horror Martyrs (2008).

Twenty years Xavier Dolan, a true enfant prodige now appreciated and acclaimed by critics and also by the cinephile audience, he made his debut behind the camera, entrusting himself with the role of co-protagonist.

J’ai tué ma mère, with some forgivable naivety in a debut feature, prepares the way for future titles, demonstrating all its versatility even in the script phase, from which well-characterized characters and a story as “small” and intimate as it is full of meanings come out.

Dolan proves to be able to use the sound component to perfection, con canzoni rock-pop d’atmosfera that hybridize beautifully to the intensity of the mother scenes.

Freaks

Chloe, a seven year old girl, she has lived a recluse in the house since the day she was born.

The father, who has become a widower, does everything to prevent his daughter from coming into contact with the outside world, barring doors and windows as in a sort of modern bunker.

The little girl is tired of spending her entire life in the four walls of her home and wants at any cost to buy an ice cream from the mysterious Mr. Snowcone, a traveling salesman who often stops near his home with his van.

The parent claims that the precautions he has taken are exclusively for the protection of Chloe, who in the meantime is increasingly victim of disturbing hallucinations concerning the mother or of the peers who live in the neighborhood.

A sci-fi with clear ideas who, after a partially intimate and mystery-toned beginning, unravels a series of revelations and twists that route the story on more spectacular and action-oriented territories, able to make the most of the budget available with sober and very special effects. “classics”.

The screenplay disseminates clues attracting the interest and curiosity of the viewer and the playful soul is accompanied by a considerable dose of theme tension and darker gasps akin to horror.

White Film

Karol, a man of Polish origin who has lived in France for some time, he is forced by his wife to divorce because he is unable to complete the marriage.

The man is abandoned on the street penniless and without a passport, but manages to return home thanks to the help of a fellow countryman. Here he will make his fortune and look for a way to take revenge on the woman.

The second film in Krzysztof Kieslowski’s Trilogy of Colors it is a bitter-sweet comedy, an inspired work that manages to orchestrate an atmosphere that is at the same time luminous and able to dig with clarity into the soul of the characters, giving different twists up to a final to be framed.

Between cruelty and tenderness, a passionate and exciting journey into Karol’s life, whose rise and fall in a short time is accompanied by a perfect soundtrack and straordinaria performance di Zbigniew Zamachowski, and with a female duo for big occasions formed by Julie Delpy and Juliette Binoche.

Back to life

The writer Tomas accidentally hits a sled with two children on board: the oldest is saved, while the little brother unfortunately loses his life.

Not guilty of what happened, the man is unable to face the situation and further complicates the relationship, which was already in a period of profound crisis, with his partner Sara.

Meanwhile, Kate, the baby’s mother, shaken by understandable and enormous pain, he can’t get rid of that overwhelming sense of guilt.

Over the course of twelve years, Tomas and Kate’s lives will intertwine again in the hope of finally achieving a kind of liberating catharsis.

Wim Wenders is confirmed in great shape with the camera and the direction of the actors, but at times gets lost in a film that suffers from an unbalanced choral management of the narrative outlets, also penalized by the story that unfolds over a period of twelve years, a duration of infuriating traits.

In Return to life the emotions come mainly thanks to the excellent cast – with James Franco, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Rachel McAdams – and a murky and stagnant atmosphere, albeit far from the best masterpieces of the German master.