5 movies that put us in a good mood

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The best original movies on Netflix

The best movies to watch as a family on Netflix

Let's not just see the bad part of all this time we are going through. Being at home we can enjoy hobbies that we have been leaving due to lack of time and to whom we can now surrender with pleasure and without any remorse. The best thing is that we write down a list of your everything that we can complete during this quarantine and see how many we have managed to achieve during all this time.

Of course, if, like some of us, you are spending this time at home accompanied, either by your partner or by family or friends, the time of choose which movie to watch It can get a little complicated, taking up more time on your schedule than the feature length itself. Therefore, we wanted to make you a proposal with 5 movies that always put us in a good mood and with which you will convince everyone that you have had a good time.

1 – Bad Girls

Giphy

I am not going to deny it, it is one of my bedtime movies and it is completely impossible for me to say the exact number of times I have been able to see this story. An American teenage comedy (with all the stereotypes that entails) that has become an icon of the cinema of the 2000s ready to be devoured with laughter at any moment.

Available on HBO, Youtube and Google Play.

2 – Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown

Giphy

Perhaps this is a good time to start, if you have not already done so, it is the filmography of Almodóvar. We can't think of a better title than this movie starring Carmen Maura and that will once again immerse you in the surreal and colorful universe of the Manchego director.

Available on Netflix.

3 – Mamma Mia!

Giphy

It's time for you to take out your old karaoke and dust off the microphones before hitting play. This musical premiered on the big screen 12 years ago and is still one of the stories preferred by all to move to the wonderful Greek islands and disconnect with its incredible songs and choreography.

Available on Netflix, Youtube and Google Play.

4 – Bridget Jones's Diary

GIPHY

Bridget Jones will always be one of those characters that will make you smile sooner or later. No matter which movie in your trilogy you choose, the choice will always be applauded by everyone. The misadventures of this British journalist will make you have a good time and it never hurts to remember all your bad luck shots again.

Available on YouTube and Google Play.

5 – Little Miss Sunshine

Giphy

Indie movie lovers will surely have been happy to see this title on the list. A story that will convince you of the great power that the family has and in which you will end up non-stop singing for days the song 'U can't touch this'.

Available on YouTube and Google Play.