5 mistakes that Season 2 absolutely must not make

One of the most anticipated series in the near future (also thanks to the excellent first season) is definitely the second season of The Witcher: Fans can’t wait to discover the new adventures of Geralt of Rivia. Unfortunately, we will have to wait a little longer to see The Witcher 2 on the air, so we just have to collect news from the set.

Having recently discovered the first photos from the set of The Witcher 2 by Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra, today we want to talk about some mistakes that the series written by Lauren S. Hissrich he will not have to commit to maintain (and improve if possible) what was done in the first season.

First, let’s start with a fact that we personally appreciated, but that many viewers found indigestible: the different and intricate timelines. While it seemed like a clever way to weave decades-long stories together, showing everything that was needed, a good chunk of the public didn’t appreciate the continuing time jumps, finding them difficult to understand and useless. Thankfully, this mistake will not repeat itself, and from next season the series will be more linear.

Furthermore, we greatly appreciated some interlocutory phases, especially those with the protagonist Buttercup (Joey Batey), so it would be very important, in order to be able to create interesting and lasting stories, to focus more on the secondary characters, dedicating them (if possible) entire narrative arcs. In fact, we find that one of the reasons for the success of the fantasy series is precisely the chorus.

Chorality which, however, must not translate into excessive dispersion: however interesting from the point of view of lore, we found the central parts of Ciri’s story too slow (Freya Allan), in which together with Dara (Wilson Radjou-Pujalte) he is in the forest of Brocilon in the midst of driadi. It would be better to focus on the most interesting narrative arcs and multiple characters, rather than telling the story (not always brilliant) only of the protagonists.

And that’s why we would like an expansion of the world of The Witcher: the news of an important story arc of The Witcher 2 set in Kaer Morhen gives us hope, but we would definitely like more.

Finally, the battles: those faced by Geralt with the various monsters they were truly splendid in the first season and the choreography was among the best in recent years; what has not yet fully convinced us are the multi-man clashes and, with the events that will become more and more complex, we hope to be able to see better congenital armed clashes.

And you? What mistakes would you like not to see made from next season’s The Witcher? Let us know in the comments space!