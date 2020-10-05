5 masterpiece series you shouldn’t miss

In Italy it was the first streaming platform to achieve success across the country, and now the question is no longer: “have you Netflix? “, but” don’t have Netflix? “The American giant based in Los Gatos, California, is one of the most prolific producers in the sector at the moment, boasting dozens of products coming out every month, with ups and downs.

Although the average quality is often criticized, digging into the rich Netflix catalog, there are some wonderful series, real audiovisual masterpieces. Today, let’s explore together the best the platform has to offer.

And we could not fail to start from Better Call Saul, the work of art signed by Vince Gilligan which, born as a spin-off of the much more famous Breaking Bad, has been able to shake off the heavy inheritance of “youngest daughter”, to reach narrative peaks able to overcome even Breaking Bad. Characterized by a direction that is what brings cinematography closest to poetry, and by a plot full of pathos and intensity, Better Call Saul is a love letter to all his fans. Here you can find our review of the fifth season of Better Call Saul’s masterpiece.

A talent that Netflix certainly possesses, is that of making above average animated series. Among the many available on the platform, we would like to mention BoJack Horseman, intimate and delicate introspection, with often ironic and light-hearted tones, of the descending parable of a Hollywood shooting star, from hell made of vices, to rebirth. Not to be missed.

It is also recently available on the platform Sons of Anarchy, considered by many to be the progenitor of that genre criminal drama which is now undoubtedly the most appreciated by critics and audiences. The series tells the story of Jackson “Jax” Teller (Charlie Hunnam) and the gang SAMCRO, between rival gangs and settings modern western. Also in this case, the extraordinary direction is the host.

We also want to reward Netflix’s European productions, and as a best representative of Dark, a sci-fi thriller reissue of some 80’s films focused on time travel. Intense and incredibly complicated, Dark has marked the minds of all its viewers. Our review of the third and final season of Dark confirms its complex and fascinating nature.

Costume drama is a very delicate genre, and falling back into cliché is an ever-present danger. The Crown, however, it manages to maintain its original and splendid nature, supported by a stellar cast led by the “queen” inside and outside the set Olivia Colman, which from the third season has given the change to Claire Foy in interpreting that Elizabeth II who changed the history, not only of Great Britain, but of the world.

What are your favorite series on Netflix? Let us know in the comments space!