5 manga to read to deal with the quarantine

Advising a reading is an incredibly complex act. It is necessary to exercise one's ability to identify oneself, trying to interpret and intercept the tastes, preferences and needs of the recipient of one's suggestion. An exercise that for these characteristics actually represents also a beautiful way to learn about the way of thinking and perceiving the world of those around us. To try to be more effective, instead of turning to an abstract and generic enthusiast, we have selected five manga ended to be proposed to as many types of reader.

Depending on whether you are looking for pages capable of ripping a laugh or making your mind travel far away, we hope that this very personal list can offer a starting point to start reading with pleasure, even in these days of forced isolation produced by the need to stem the spread of Coronavirus / COVID-19. If you are hungry for anime, you can also read the 10 unmissable anime series of Netflix or 5 anime masterpieces on VVVVID. To you the choice!

Mushishi

author: Yuki Urushibara

volumes: 10

Publishing house: Star Comics editions

Recommended to: Dreamer Reader

Ethereal atmospheres, timeless settings, Japanese mythology and folklore are the essential ingredients that define the narration proposed by Mushishi. A fascinating manga, structured in short stories linked to each other by a subtle, but perceptible, background texture. The work signed by the hand of Yuki Urushibara it represents an excellent literary path to go for dreamers in search of a reading experience capable of enveloping and fascinating.

Overcoming the beautiful watercolor-style covers that hold the manga, you find yourself immersed in a Japan of the past, animated by enigmatic forests, eerie expanses of fog and unusual mysteries.

The pages follow the steps of Ginko, wandering young man who chose to take the path of Mushishi, dedicating his life to the study of mushi. Unusual and mysterious creatures, mostly invisible to human eyes, the latter are able to exert the most disparate influences on mortals. As Mushishi, Ginko's mission is to put their knowledge at the service of people who unwittingly find themselves living an existence conditioned by these strange beings. Despite the noble intentions that animate him, the protagonist presents himself as an enigmatic figure: his past is unknown, his final destination uncertain, while his face is devoid of the left eye, replaced by a completely empty orbit. The progress of the tales accompanies the reader on a journey to discover the mushi, the nature of Ginko and the vicissitudes faced by the inhabitants of a magical and bewitching Japan. A manga of great charm, in which you can breathe fairy and surreal atmospheres, but also deeply human feelings.

Beelzebub

Author: Ryuhei Tamura

volumes: 28

Publishing house: Star Comics

Recommended to: Allegro Reader

To readers in search of distraction and a decidedly light work, we propose to take a look at Beelzebub, irreverent, crazy and surreal manga, capable of eliciting far more than a few loud laughs. In the most classic of Japanese school settings, we find our protagonist: the young hooligan Tatsumi Oga. Irascible brawler, he will be seen to upset existence by an unlikely event. Having run into an apparently abandoned infant, the boy decides to rescue him and take him home with him. Instantly, the boy becomes attached to the gruff and reckless Oga, still unaware of the consequences that will have his gesture. While he tells the episode of the discovery of the little boy to his faithful friend Furuichi, in fact, a bizarre girl raids the house of the thug. The girl claims the return of the infant, who however does not want to know how to part with her new friend. Hildegarda, this is his name, will therefore be forced to reveal its real nature: the little one is none other than the prince of demons, Kaiser De Emperana Beelzebub IV, destined to exterminate humanity once it has increased its power.

Admired by Oga's fury, the boy became instantly attached to him and now refuses to leave him. Taking note of the situation, the girl, who is its servant demon, will be forced to name the human "adoptive parent" of Beelzebub. Refusing recognition implies death and the young protagonist will eventually find himself forced to accept this bizarre role. To avoid unleashing the child's evil nature, however, Oga will also have to try to abandon violence and his life as a hooligan. It starts like this a light and pleasant adventure, capable of entertaining and making people smile with its madness and effective comedy.

Billy Bat

Author: Naoki Urasawa; Takahashi Nagasaki

volumes: 20

Publishing house: Goen

Recommended to: Reflective Reader

From the minds of Takahashi Nagasaki and the essential Naoki Urasawa (Monster; 20th Century Boy; Pluto) has now come to an end for some time Billy Bat. An ambitious and layered manga, in which the authors have fun to displace the reader, continually questioning their deductive ability, proposing keys to interpret the narrated events that are constantly denied and re-evaluated with the progress of the pages. Billy Bat it is a magnetic work, which however requires to express its full potential a careful and meticulous reading, suitable for those in search of a manga work with an articulated and complex plot, animated by different ramifications, but able to lead to a coherent and satisfying ending.

The incipit starts in the middle of the 1940s and sees the protagonist of the scene Kevin Yamagata, Japanese-born American author famous for his work on the "Billy Bat" comic series, an incredible commercial success dedicated to the adventures of a detective bat with a soul noir. The life of the artist is suddenly turned upside down by the onset of an insoluble doubt in the soul of man: is his character the result of a plagiarism? After learning of rumors about a Japanese "Billy Bat" prior to his own, the author decides to go to the land of the Rising Sun to find out the truth.

From these concise and apparently simple premises, one of the most ambitious writing staged by Urasawa. Supernatural elements, international intrigues and eccentric characters move the strings of a surprising and unpredictable story, which juggles the decades of the Cold War. Billy Bat however, it is not only an excellent thriller, but also a profound reflection on the importance of creativity. An immense tribute to the universe of comic fiction and the impact that stories born of man's fantasy can produce in the real world.

Last Rays of the Moon

author: Ai Yazawa

volumes: 2

Publishing house: Planet Manga

Recommended to: Sentimental Reader

The choice to offer suggestions relating only to works already completed prevents us from including our most famous work in this list Ai Yawaza: Nana. As widely known, the mangaka it has suspended publication for many years. Although it is still an absolutely worthy work to read at the moment Nana unfortunately it has no ending. These days of forced permanence within the home walls could however represent the right opportunity to rediscover one of the author's less famous manga: Last Rays of the Moon. Although it is a rather short work, it is possible to find many of the typical characteristics of the author's style: a choral narrative, love, music, complex characters and melancholic atmospheres.

The story starts with Mizuki, a young Japanese teenager determined to abandon his family. Falling in love with an English musician, she is ready to flee in the company of the young man, but an unfortunate accident will make the way impractical. Hit by a car, Mizuki will tragically lose her life.

Many years later, an elementary school girl named Hotaru she will also be involved in a similar accident, but fortunately she will come out unscathed. Following the event, however, the little girl manages to see Mizuki's ghost, tied to a large and sumptuous abandoned villa. The spirit remembers nothing of his life, except his love for the mysterious Adam. Eager to help her and fascinated by the mystery, the little Hotaru will get to work, involving her friends and starting an unusual investigation aimed at discovering the story of Mizuki, nicknamed by her Eve.

From these premises it develops a mysterious and delicate story, which despite its relative brevity offers a pleasant journey to readers in search of a story in which intense feelings intertwine to compose a pleasant narration, staged by Ai Yazawa with his unmistakable dreamy and delicate drawing style.

Fullmetal Alchemist

author: Hiromu Arakawa

volumes: 27

Publishing house: Planet Manga

Recommended to: Adventurous reader

Finally, for readers looking for an adventure with a solid narrative construct, populated by multifaceted and charismatic characters, we can only recommend the excellent Fullmetal Alchemist. The manga signed by Hiromu Arakawa in fact, it represents a work capable of proposing an incredibly fascinating paper world, in which action, mystery, twists, feelings and ideals come together to create an absolutely indispensable reading.

The great protagonists of Fullmetal Alchemist I'm Edward and Alphonse Elric, two young brothers united by a tragic family drama that deeply marked their lives. In a world where the practice of alchemy is common and widespread, children are engaged in an incessant journey to search for the legendary philosopher's stone. An artifact that represents for them the hope of remedying a tragic mistake made in the past and whose indelible consequences now accompany their lives. During the journey, however, they will soon learn that the price required to have access to such power is incredibly high.

An epic and never banal adventure, to which theArakawa gives the traits of an effective choral narrative. In fact, around Edward and Alphonse orbit a real universe of characters, each of them outlined with care and love by the mangaka. From the charismatic Colonel Mustang to the enigmatic Scar, passing through a real army of supporting actors, every personality residing among the pages of Fullmetal Alchemist will know impress yourself effectively in the heart of the reader.

Spectacular fights, in which alchemists can show off their skills in the art of equivalent exchange, alternate with political intrigues and revelations capable of deeply shaking the protagonists' conscience. Definitely, an unforgettable journey, capable with an extremely rhythmic impact of enveloping and conquering fans in search of a work that can kidnap from the first bars, and then reluctantly release them only after having made them pour a rich tribute of tears, laughter and sincere emotions .