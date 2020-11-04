5 little sensible things about the Battle of Winterfell

The longest battle in TV history was that of Winterfell, but things didn’t turn out as most fans expected. The Battle of Winterfell was lost before Daenerys Targaryen and her dragons joined the fight.

When the Unsullied and the Dothraki joined the Starks, the odds skewed sharply in favor of the living. The alliance between Jon and Daenerys was fragile and it looked like it would collapse even before the dead arrived, but it resisted and the battle was ultimately won, albeit at great cost. The show never told us much about the White Walkers and the Night King, but even based on what was revealed, some aspects of the battle just didn’t match. Here are the 5 most confusing aspects:

The Night King’s generals: the Night King always had a team of servants who also resembled him in strength and intelligence. The show never explained what purpose they served, but they were always by his side, which should have meant that they were important to his survival. In the Battle of Winterfell, there were about a dozen bodyguards along with the Night King. However, all of them somehow didn’t notice that Arya was sneaking into the palace to kill their King. They all magically became deaf and useless as they watched helplessly as he died. So, if they were so insignificant, why did the Night King take them with him? Provocative question, mind you, but it is really a senseless scene. Drogon overwhelmed by White Walkers: Drogon was Daenerys’ favorite dragon, always loyal and apparently the leader of the other two. The dragon was huge, powerful, and managed to stand above the walkers while throwing flames at the Night King. Drogon also protected Daenerys from death when she was wounded in the battle on the Gold Road and was important in the subsequent battle at King’s Landing. died after saving Jon Snow. When the Walkers started surrounding him, he didn’t throw a single flame, trying to scratch and bite them instead. We’ll never know if he was out of breath or just lost his sanity, but somehow he got overwhelmed by the Walkers and ended up abandoning Daenerys. Brandon Stark: it was never clear what the importance of Bran Stark’s trance was, complete with crows sent to chase the Night King, if he later failed to save anyone. When Bran encountered the former Three-Eyed Raven, the latter had created a safe zone that the Night King couldn’t get close to until Bran went against his advice and allowed the Night King to advance. Bran, on the other hand, didn’t seem to be able to protect himself and those around him after he became the Three-Eyed Raven. The boy then went into a trance leaving Theon and the Ironborn to die one after another. He didn’t even lift a finger when the Night King was about to kill him. His gift became the most useless weapon in the battle of Winterfell. The giant walker: Wun Wen Wun was the last show giant to help Jon Snow tear down the gates of Winterfell during the Battle of the Bastards. The gates were mighty and, even with the giant’s help, it took some time to tear them down. In the battle of Winterfell, however, the giant walker seemed to have incredible strength, managing to destroy the gate with just one kick. It’s hard to understand how a dead giant can be more powerful than a living one, not to mention that it drew Lyanna Mormont close to his eyes as if he was just waiting for her to stab him. Dragons who abandon battle: the dragons were supposed to improve the humans’ chances of victory over the course of the long battle, but they didn’t provide the much-needed edge. The first to drop out was Rhaegal after fighting Viserion. He landed and ran away, leaving Jon Snow to save himself with his sword. Drogon stayed a little longer, but he flew away even after being nearly shot down by a large group of undead. Dragons had to be loyal and obedient to Daenerys and, by extension, to Jon Snow. However, their flames did not appear to be effective against the number of dead walkers that kept arriving. When the Night King cast his spell to resurrect all the dead on the battlefield, not even the shadow of dragons.

Have you seen the good wishes for a happy Halloween made by the author of Game of Thrones George RR Martin? Did you know that there are also illustrious people who have not hated the Game of Thrones ending?