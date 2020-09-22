5 incredible curiosities about the famous sitcom

Over the course of its 11 years, Happy Days has undergone many changes, from its visual style to its cast. The hit 1970s sitcom about the 1950s featured charming little details that perhaps not everyone has noticed. Here are the 5 most curious:

Linda Purl played Richie’s girlfriend years before she was Fonzie’s girlfriend: younger generations may recognize Linda Purl as Pam Beesly’s mother (and Michael Scott’s brief love interest) in The Office. Decades earlier, she was Gloria, Richie’s girlfriend in a handful of early Happy Days episodes. Purl, however, returned to Happy Days in the 1980s to play Ashley Pfister, the single mother who becomes Fonzie’s love of life. There was a brief change of actor from Chuck: Richie’s older brother is the forgotten member of the Cunningham family. The character was generally neglected and it is particularly easy to forget that two actors played the character. Gavan O’Herlihy he was the main actor, but in reality Randolph Roberts appeared in just two episodes (“Richie Moves Out” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas”) in the second season before the character vanished without a trace or mention. Too bad that in the series finale, Howard Cunningham declared how proud he was of his “two sons“, but in reality this sudden disappearance without explanation was famous enough to take the name of Chuck Cunningham Syndrome. The footage from the 1972 pilot episode was recycled: the episode “Who’s Sorry Now?” saw the return of Arlene Nestrock, Richie’s girlfriend from three years ago. There was also a flashback where we could see a young Richie meet Arlene. Considering this is only the third episode of the second season, how did they record those footage? Well, this scene is from Love and the Television Set, the pilot aired as an episode of Love, American Style in 1972. The iconic pinball machine didn’t exist in the 1950s: he freaks out Bally Nip-It it first came out in arcades in 1973. At the time, it even introduced a new feature called Balligator. This is one of the small time errors present in the famous sitcom. Happy Days producer Bob Brunner played Clarabell the Clown: the second season episode “The Howdy Doody Show” brought together two beloved television classics. On the one hand we have Joanie appearing in the popular children’s show, while Richie is tempted to take a picture of Clarabell the Clown without makeup. On the other, Buffalo Bob Smith, host of the original Howdy Doody, guest star as himself. However Clarabell was not played by the original actor, he was Happy Days producer and writer Bob Brunner.

Henry Winkler also won an Emmy, but not for Happy Days but for HBO’s Barry series. Did you also know that the Happy Days cast had filed a lawsuit against CSB?