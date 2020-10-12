5 immortal moments that we will never forget

The impact that The Big Bang Theory had on the common imagination is one of the most impressive in the history of television. Not only has the show been able to establish itself as the most important sitcom for over a decade, but it has also left an unbridgeable void, prompting fans to request reunions or new seasons of The Big Bang Theory.

On our pages we have already dealt with what the series conceived by Chuck Lorre influenced the international comic scene, such as Leonard’s funniest moments in TBBT, or the funniest scenes in The Big Bang Theory. Today our intent is another, that is to talk about what this series has left us over the years, and everything we will never forget in a show that has changed us.

It would be difficult not to start from one of the most iconic scenes on television, when in the eleventh episode of the first season, The pancake batter anomaly, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) sings the iconic Sheldon for the first time to a fevered Sheldon Soffice Kitty, which has become one of the hit songs for every fan of the series, and repeated several times to calm Dr. Cooper (and not only).

For anyone who is a fan of the Marvel, but also for every film and comic lover, the meeting between Sheldon and Stan Lee will remain indelible in the memory, which took place in the sixteenth episode of the third season, The acquisition of the Excelsior, and where Sheldon will be able to get a restraining order from Stan Lee because of his insistence.

Remembered as one of the most heartwarming and sweetest moments in the series, the song Howard (Simon Helberg), along with the other members of the group, in the sixth episode of the seventh season, The resonance of romance, dedicates the song If i did not have you to his beloved Bernadette (Melissa Rauch), forced into quarantine on their anniversary. Simply unique.

Also in the seventh season, in the fifteenth episode, Handling of the locomotive, we can witness one of the cornerstones of the show, namely the first kiss between Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), who will mark the starting point for the change of Sheldon and his relationships with others.

Change that will bring Sheldon himself to the definitive moment of the series, even more than his marriage: the speech of acceptance of the Nobel di Sheldon e Amy, during the twenty-fourth episode of the twelfth and final season, Stockholm syndrome, in which Dr. Cooper thanks all his friends for everything they have done for him. Touching and exciting.

