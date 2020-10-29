5 historical periods we would like to see

Surprisingly, Netflix announced that a series on the Assassin’s Creed franchise is in the works at their studios. News that has stirred the waters of a period that seemed far from flourishing for the birth of new projects, and which inevitably attracted the attention of fans of the made in videogame saga. Ubisoft.

If it is true that there is less and less time left for the release of the next chapter Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, the dream of lovers of the vicissitudes of the assassins has long been demanding a live-action adaptation that can make people forget a product that is only partially successful like the Assassin’s Creed with Michael Fassbender. The question we now ask ourselves is: where could the TV show that will adapt the stories told by the video game series be set again? Today we talk about what, in our opinion, could be perfect historical locations, and that we would love to see revived in the Netflix show.

It’s hard not to start withItaly between the 15th and 16th centuries, an era in which the splendid ones are set Assassin’s Creed II e Brotherhood, where we were able to witness the events of one of the most loved characters of the whole saga, that is Ezio Auditore. The opportunity to relive an era full of art, history, intrigue and power games and which has as its cradle one of the most important historical periods in Italian history such Renaissance, it would make us really excited.

That the North America, 18th century both among the most fascinating historical settings is no mystery: the arrival of the pilgrim fathers, the rivalries with the English, the war of independence and the consequent birth of the United States they filled the pages of our history manuals. But also of our days spent playing ad Assassin’s Creed III, in the role of Connor Kenway. It would be a simple choice for Netflix to retrace an era so appreciated and celebrated in America, and of sure impact.

It was a chapter that only partially convinced the fans Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate, which despite the convincing plot premises, did not turn out to be the best game in the saga. However, we believe that its setting, that is 19th century England, could be perfect for a TV series that also manages to revive the fortunes of an unlucky video game. Also, the duality of the two killers we meet in the game, the brothers Jacob ed Evie Frye, it would certainly be interesting to see repeated in a television serial.

Who among us would not want to see the beautiful and dreamy settings of Assassin’s Creed: Origins? The charm of Egypt, the pyramids, the mysteries, the magic that hovers around those places would be something incomparable. We all would like to see the adventures of Bayek re-proposed in a live-action.

And we close with the choice we would love most of all: the fantastic setting of Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey. A huge title, which made us explore the vastness and beauties of the Greek world in its full splendor, while the bloody Peloponnesian War had opposed the powers of Sparta e Athens. Plus, those of us wouldn’t want to watch the TV version of Kassandra e Alexios? We understood each other.

While we left space for some considerations on what the Netflix series of Assassin’s Creed could represent for the future of possible similar cross-media adaptations, the ball passes to you: what would you like the fascinating settings of the TV series to be. Assassin’s Creed? Let us know with a comment in the dedicated space.