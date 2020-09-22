5 good reasons to have new seasons

While fans continue to hope for reunion or new spin-offs of The Big Bang Theory, currently we have to settle for the interesting albeit one. The Young Sheldon. With the idea of ​​a spin-off focused on Penny and Leonard set aside for the moment, there are many possible new developments for the franchise born from an idea by Chuck Lorre in 2007.

Today we will try to list what are the reasons that could lead the showrunner to retrace his steps and resume the airing of the series: and what better reason for a sensational return than to conclude some of the stories that remained pending after the end of the series. twelfth season of The Big Bang Theory?

And let’s start with the duo made up of Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco). The most loved couple in the series ends their storyline with the happy news of Penny’s pregnancy. A question we might ask ourselves is, what new challenges will the two new parents face?

Speaking of couples, another story that seems promising to us concerns the future of Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon (played by Jim Parsons). The duo, fresh off the Nobel Prize, may decide to follow the same path and try to have a child: comic results are guaranteed.

And what about Raj (Kunal Nayyar)? We left him alone and with the realization, for the first time, that we don’t necessarily need a woman to be happy. Is this the right time to find a stable and lasting relationship based on true love? We would all like to see a storyline like that.

While the story of Howard (Simon Helberg) e Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) seems to have closed for the better and with no further questions to answer, it might even be time for the microbiologist to get some personal recognition. All the other characters have had their personal fulfillment, it would be the right time for Dr. Rostenkowski too.

Finally, we want to close with a suggestion: it could also be an idea for a sequel to follow the adventures of the “new generation” of scientists more closely, with our beloved main characters in the role of mentors and guides.

What stories would you like in a possible sequel or reunion of The Big Bang Theory? Waiting to know if our dreams can come true, here you will find our review of the finale of The Big Bang Theory 12.