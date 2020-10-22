5 games in the series that you could try with friends

Die-hard Friends fans enjoyed many details of the show, but most of it was about the characters themselves and the anecdotes they told. However, there are some aspects that are perhaps kept too aside: games.

Friends showed some really fun moments from games, completely made-up events or twists on real-world sports and activities. Ross, Chandler, Joey, Phoebe, Rachel and Monica have always been incredibly involved and whether it’s an innocent card game or something physical, they’ve always been able to elicit a few laughs. Here are the top 5 games shown in Friends:

Fireball: Joey Tribbiani is the master of procrastination and that trend comes out when he and Chandler decide to invent the Fireball. It’s a bizarre game that even leads people like Ross to like it despite initially hating it as Joey chose to play it instead of work. If the right safety precautions were in place, this could be a very fun game.

Drunk Cards: the group of friends, in one episode, decides to invent a game to have fun. Ross and Rachel, in particular, end up drinking and playing cards together in Las Vegas until they are both so drunk that they decide to get married. Most of us probably wouldn't want things to get out of hand, but playing cards with your friends when you share a few drinks together is generally a good recipe for fun.

Foosball: he sneaks into Joey and Chandler's apartment and, in many ways, becomes the centerpiece of their entire friendship. From using it as a dining table to playing with it, many memories come from that table. It would be great to play one on one with a member of the group as long as it's not Monica.

He quiz: do boys or girls know more? Ross decides to find out by testing them all through a quiz focusing on the details of each other's lives. In one of the funniest – and most revolutionary – sequences of the entire series, the boys end up winning the girls' apartment thanks to their performance. The stakes were high, the questions were fun, and the answers were even better.

Don't drop the ball: Ross and Joey, after being together for a while, realize too late that they had been stunned throwing a ball back and forth. Monica gets involved and then Chandler enters the conversation and they quickly pass the time looking for ways to keep the ball off the ground. Phoebe ruins the show by putting the ball on the table, ending the fun game.

