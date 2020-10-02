5 fantasy series on Netflix waiting for Season 2

The new season of The Witcher is among the most anticipated products of the next television season. Fans, however, will have to wait a little longer: the second season of The Witcher will be released in 2021. While the cast of The Witcher 2 welcomes Basil Eidenbenz, to pass the wait we recommend five TV series with the same tones and atmospheres.

Revisiting the Arthurian legend, Cursed tells the story of Nimue (played by Katherine Langford, famous on Netflix for taking part in the series Thirteen), an unexpected heroine who will have to travel together with Arthur (Devon Terrell) to find Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgård of Vikings) and hand over an ancient sword. Cursed was an audience hit on Netflix and, despite mixed reviews, will likely receive a renewal for a second season, in which we hope the product can improve.

Definitely more appreciated by the public (at least on Rotten Tomatoes), The Order stars Jack Morton (Jake Manley), a college freshman who joins a secret society that practices magic: theHermetic Order of the Blue Rose, where he will learn about the dark sides of society and its battles against the brotherhood of wolves.

A series that starts from an interesting premise is Ragnarok, Norwegian series that combines fantasy themes with an important discourse on pollution and the destruction of the ecosystem, in which Magne (David Stakston) will discover that he is the last heir of the lineage of the Gods, having awakened the powers of Thor, with whom will have to fight enemies to stop the Ragnarok, the end of the world. Here you can find our review of Ragnarok.

The Serie Letter to the king, adaptation of the homonymous novel by Tonke Dragt, tells the story of the young aspiring knight Tiuri (Amir Wilson), with the fundamental mission of delivering a mysterious letter to the king of Unauwen, which could turn the tide of the conflict against the dark prince Viridian. At the moment the miniseries consists of only the first season, of six episodes.

We close with the most famous series of the five, Shadowhunters, which deals with the events of Nephilim, half angels and half men, better known as Shadowhunters, with the task of casting out demons on Earth; the protagonist of the series is Clary “Fary” Fairchild (Katherine McNamara), who discovers she is a huntress. The series, which ended after 3 seasons, is an adaptation of Cassandra Clare’s novels, and for some time there has been talk of a possible spin-off.

