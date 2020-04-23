TV Shows

5 fans will attend “Friends” gathering in charity raffle

April 23, 2020
Edie Perez
New York.- For their next big reunion, the "Friends" stars are inviting several additional friends, and you could be one of them.

The cast of the popular comedy series announced that five fans will have the opportunity to attend the meeting recording in person and rub shoulders with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer through a draw. beneficial.

Be our special guests for the recording where you can see us all together for the first time in years as we look back on the show and celebrate how much fun we had, ”the cast announced Tuesday. "Also, have a cup of coffee with us at Central Perk, and get the 'Friends' VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio tour."

The raffle is organized by The All In Challenge and participation costs a minimum of $ 10. All proceeds will go to the No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America’s Food Fund organizations, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.

Production of the HBO Max special has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The plan is to film it in the same studio in Burbank, California, where the original series was recorded, which aired for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004.

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

