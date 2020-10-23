5 disappointing series on the Amazon platform

Since its debut, which took place in Italy in 2016, Amazon Prime Video has always been able to bring to the public products of absolute and undisputed quality, the last of the many being the two originals The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel e The Boys, considered real cult of recent years. As a synonym for quality, Prime Video has (almost) never disappointed.

On our pages we have already talked about some masterpieces that you can find in the Amazon Prime Video catalog. Today, however, we will talk about some products that, despite expectations, have proved to be disappointing. These are not necessarily bad or badly done shows: they are just series that could have been expected more.

Let’s start with one of the biggest disappointments of recent years, that is Hunters. The series, set in the New York of 1977, focuses on the events of some Nazi hunters, committed to obstructing their plans after the fall of the terzo empire. Despite a stellar cast, headed by Al Pacino, the product is clumsy and with a narrative that is not always brilliant. Here you can find our review of the first season of Hunters.

The TV series Hanna was born as a television adaptation of the homonymous film dated 2011. The expectations were many, and the first season also manages to convince (between ups and downs). Most of the defects on a series with potential, which is currently unexpressed, however, emerge with time and the story of Hanna, a girl victim of scientific experiments to create child “super soldiers”, remains a mediocre product.

Another television adaptation of a film product is The Purge, revival of the famous franchise The Judgment Night. A series that had interested us from the first moment, and which does not have the defect of being poorly written, or of being of low quality, but rather that of being too derivative of a series of films that has been too abused by cinema. in the last few years. Our review of the second season of The Purge confirms that, the product is overall good, but not enough to stand out within the large catalog of Prime.

A series that instead completely disappointed us was Upload, and which upset us above all for the excellent premises of the plot, which had presented itself as a sci-fi comedy with vaguely dystopian tones and which answers the question: “What if we could choose our afterlife?“Unfortunately, the show doesn’t go beyond a great starting idea, and it turns out to be unnerving and lackluster at times.

Finally, we conclude with what was perhaps the series that most dissatisfied our expectations, that is Carnival Row. The dark atmospheres, a mixture of steampunk and the Victorian era, the fantasy themes, the almost noir investigative nature behind the investigations of Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom). All the ingredients were in the right place for guaranteed success. Instead, the writing proves to be the most problematic element of the show, showing the side of more than one flaw. Our review of Carnival Row confirms that the product, while of average quality, could have really given more, and has disappointed more than one viewer.

What do you think of it? What are the most disappointing series in the catalog Amazon Prime Video? Let us know with a comment in the dedicated space!