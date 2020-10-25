5 curiosities you never knew about BAU

The Criminal Minds drama series ran for 15 seasons before wrapping up this year. Despite the violent nature of the content, the series was able to intrigue audiences with its edgy drama.

Viewers were certainly fascinated by the procedures used by the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU), a detachment of the FBI that many do not know is a real agency. Let’s take a look at 5 curiosities you may not have known about this FBI investigative unit:

Criminal psychology apply: Criminal Minds offers audiences an intense sensational drama that details every level of human depravity. But what viewers don’t know is that in the 1970s, when the BAU was founded, criminal psychology or hostage negotiation wasn’t really considered applicable to catching criminals on the ground. The Mindhunter series has brought this to the fore, focusing on the BAU in its primal stages and on the struggle to make criminal psychology and the assessment of behavior patterns an acceptable procedure for identifying and taking down criminals. Criminal Minds shows a fully operational BAU unlike Mindhunter where they were mostly busy in the office. Some agents were inspired by real agents: the showrunners said the characters of Jason Gideon, a senior special agent, played by actor Mandy Patinkin who left the show after season 2, and that of David Rossi, the senior agent who replaced Gideon, were inspired by retired Special Agent John E. Douglas. Douglas was an FBI veteran, one of the pioneers of the art and science of criminal profiling. His real crime book “Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit” published in 1995 has since rejected many film interpretations, the latest being Mindhunter. The BAU has several divisions: Unlike the show, where only one team is responsible for evaluating all types of violent crimes that require consultation, the organization, in real life, is split into divisions that respond to specific types of crimes. The BAU has detachments that deal with counter-terrorism and arson, as well as others that deal with child abduction, crimes against adults, corruption. Over the years, the BAU has also extended its experience to non-violent crimes, white-collar crimes and cybercrime. BAU officers do not catch criminals: one of the tasks of the Criminal Minds investigation team, apart from profiling the mind of a criminal, is to search for suspects and their capture. Capturing an “unsub” is always very intriguing, almost like coming to conclusions about his distorted psychology. However, BAU agents do not actually conduct field research, nor are they involved in the physical hunt for criminals. Their task ends with the research and analysis of the behavior of a particular suspect and the delivery of the information to the relevant task force. Not everyone can take part in the BAU: Criminal Minds showed how the BAU hunts for geniuses to join their team, taking them out of the FBI academy or looking for them on the street. However, in reality, joining the BAU is highly competitive and only open to FBI agents who have years of experience and an excellent career.

