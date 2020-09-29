5 curiosities you may not have known about the TV series

For eight seasons, viewers were glued to the TV watching the extravagant adventures of Rick Castle, a crime writer turned criminal consultant, and detective Kate Beckett in ABC’s Castle.

No one could have predicted that this series would become such a beloved hit. However, Castle was never an award-winning, punchy drama series, but it gave the audience a lot of excitement and detailed all the characters and their growth.

As light and comforting as the show may have been for most of its airing, there are some pretty shocking secrets behind the scenes that even the most devoted fans may not know. So here are the 5 secrets you may not know about Castle:

The creator of the show came out suddenly after the sixth season: Nowadays, it is becoming more and more common for the creators behind a series to exit the show before it officially ends. Whether they decide to move on to additional projects, or simply decide to move on by other avenues, it is no longer as shocking as it once was to know that a show creator suddenly leaves it. However, it often happens that when one of the creators leaves the series halfway through, it incredibly loses its initial quality. And that’s exactly what happened with Castle when Andrew W. Marlowe walked away after its sixth season, leaving the series in its most precarious position ever after the completely divisive ending for the audience. Penny Johnson Jerald was not asked to return for the final season: Season 4 through Season 7, Penny Johnson Jerald starred in Castle as Captain Victoria Gates, the no-nonsense replacement for the late Captain “Sir” Roy Montgomery. For the cast, the fans and even Johnson Jerald herself it came as a shock when she wasn’t asked to return for the eighth season of the series. In May 2015, the actress posted a Twitter post in which it stated: “To my Castle fans around the world, yesterday I was surprised and saddened to learn that I will no longer be a part of Castle’s family. Thank you all for your support and love. A hug from PJJ.”. Stana Katic was chosen from over 140 actresses for the role of Beckett: casting a role can make or break a series entirely. If an actor isn’t suitable for the part, or if the slightest chemistry between the characters is broken, this can mess up an entire series. So when it comes to the casting process, producers and creators need to go to great lengths to make sure they’re making the right decisions and picking the right actor for the role. In the case of the casting of Kate Beckett, they made no difference: Stana Katic was cast in the role from a pool of over 140 auditioning actresses. Rick Castle’s name had rather hilarious origins: the creators of the series decided to call him Rick Castle for a purely simple and frankly funny reason: if you say Rick Castle fast enough, it sounds a lot like “Rich A** hole”. Given Castle’s behavior early in the series, they couldn’t have picked a better name for his character. Stana Katic was not asked to return for a hypothetical ninth season: after taking out Penny Johnson Jerald and Johnson Jerald, the final blow to the fans was the unthinkable decision not to ask the protagonist to return for a hypothetical ninth season. When the news broke, fans began to rebel, flocking to social media to express their displeasure and anger in the form of campaigns and petitions on Twitter and Facebook posts. In any case, even the final episode of the eighth season showed how they had made hasty decisions and without concrete plans for the future. Perhaps this is also why there won’t be a ninth season of Castle.

We leave you to the words of Nathan Fillon regarding Castle season 8.