5 curiosities you may not have known about the series

Suits, a television series created by Aaron Korsh, aired from 2011-2019 for 9 seasons and 134 episodes. We tell you the 5 curiosities that you may not know about the series.

The show is based on the life of Aaron Korsh: Before becoming a writer and television showrunner, Aaron Korsh worked on Wall Street as an investment expert, which was the original profession of the Suits characters. “I worked for a guy named Harvey, I had a good memory and I had a passion for marijuana”, Korsh told Collider. He left Wall Street, moved to Los Angeles and became assistant writers. As a showrunner, initially, Korsh felt inexperienced, for this reason after proposing his story he only helped develop the characters of the show. Originally, Jessica was supposed to be murdered: Gina Torres, who played Jessica Pearson, told the New York Times that the reason she left Suits was because her contract had expired and “my personal life had to be taken care of”. Her family, including then-husband Laurence Fishburne, lived in Los Angeles, but the show set in New York City was shot in Toronto and this created discontent in her family that resulted in separation from her husband after 15 years of marriage. Korsh then came up with the idea of ​​showing Jessica moving to Chicago with her boyfriend Jeff Malone (DB Woodside) and having her killed by the madman Larry Marsden (Colin Glazer). However, the network was against it and let her go from the show returning her only for occasional cameos. There is a Korean version of Suits: yes, as of April 2018, KBS 2TV in South Korea has its own version of Suits. It basically resumes the same events, but with Korean characters and settings. Dams didn’t want Mike to become another television lawyer: like Markle, Adams left the show at the end of the seventh season. He told The Hollywood Reporter that Mike had come a long way from the start of the show until he became a legal attorney. “I had this voice in my head saying we told her story and if she stays longer, Mike will become another lawyer on television.”said Adams. “It didn’t suit him. It didn’t feel right.” Patrick J. Adams didn’t think Suits was successful: “I never thought that the story of six people working in a New York City law firm could capture the interest of people around the world.”, disse Adams a Vanity Fair. “A couple of years ago I was traveling to New Zealand and stopped by to help a Swedish boy who had twisted his ankle. She looked up at me, and her eyes went wide, and all she could talk about was how much she wanted Mike and Rachel to understand. “. In short, everyone knew Suits and Patrick J. Adams didn’t even realize it.

We leave you at the release date of Suits season 9 on Netflix. Did you also know that Suits also has a Japanese adaptation?