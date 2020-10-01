5 curiosities you may not have known about the series

Pretty Little Liars has captivated fans for seven seasons, and the final installment was the most tweeted event of 2017. The series has had several mysterious twists over the years, but even the most astute fan may not know all that. it served to make the show. Here are the 5 most intriguing curiosities:

Sara Shepard, the author of the book series that inspired the show, made two cameos: Pretty Little Liars is based on the book series of the same name by author Sara Shepard. The latter made two cameos on the show. Her first appearance was during the first season, episode seven, when she played an alternate teacher named Miss Shepard. The second time she appeared was in season five, episode 24, when she played a news analyst named Sara Shepard. Shepard came up with the idea for the series after talking to people who survived the kidnappings: during an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2017, he stated that he had a neighbor who had been kidnapped and survived. Later, he learned that a friend of his had also been kidnapped as a child. As a result, Shepard said he always has “wanted to write a mysterious story that had something to do with stalkers”. He then added: “I remember thinking, ‘What happens when someone takes you away? What happens next?'” Ashley Benson helped select the show theme: the actress who played Hanna Marin on the series was the one who suggested the show’s theme song – “Secret” from The Pierces. According to Entertainment Weekly, Benson found the song and played it for the other actors on their way home from filming the show. Everyone liked it and chose it. Lucy Hale hated her move in the opening credits: the actress actually improvised her now iconic “shh” at the end of the show’s theme song. “[Il mio] silencing the camera was actually a sudden idea that happened to do the final edit “, he said in the same Cosmopolitan article. She later tweeted that she hated the way her finger was off-center on her mouth. “Hey, has anyone noticed how my finger is not centered when I ‘move’ the camera in the intro? Yeah, it bothers me too”, he wrote. After the show ended, the five protagonists got the initial of their character’s name tattooed on the fingers they would use to make that same movement. Sasha Pieterse didn’t like her character’s typical yellow shirt: Alison DiLaurentis, played by Sasha Pieterse, also became famous thanks to her ruffled yellow shirt. In a 2016 episode of “The Talk”, Pieterse confessed that he always hated that shirt. “I personally hate that shirt and I said it from the start”he said. “There are 13 copies of that shirt, and I want to take them all and burn them”.

We leave you to the charity reunion organized by the actresses of Pretty Little Liars. In the meantime, did you know that there is also an Asian remake of the Pretty Little Liars series?