5 curiosities you may not have known about the 80s cult series

Exactly on January 30, 1983, the American public saw the television series A-Team for the first time. In reality it was the first regular episode with the cast that became famous, since a few days before the pilot had been broadcast where one of the protagonists was played by another actor. Did you know this curiosity? Here are 5 more:

The “crime they did not commit” was a murder: in 1972, the A-Team was sent on a secret mission to rob the Bank of Hanoi and stealing the gold bars, with the intent to help end the Vietnam War. They succeeded, only to later discover that their commanding officer had been murdered by a traitor and his headquarters had been razed to the ground. Unable to prove that they were acting according to orders and that they had nothing to do with the murder, they were sent to a maximum security prison. Only one death is seen in all 5 seasons: fans surely remember that almost every episode culminated with explosions, gunshots and villains flying in every direction, but no one was ever hurt. Criminals were shown climbing out of cars before blowing up, or escaping after being thrown from a window. Although the official deaths were three, the only one shown on the screen was that caused by an explosion damaging the General Fulbright in the final episode of the fourth season The Noise of Thunder. “A-Team” is currently a military terminology: military actions, such as a forward attack, are often performed by an Alpha Team. “Team A” advances first, and then is often supported by a Bravo team, or Team B. Alpha Team can also refer to a small special forces unit, which was most likely the designation of the show’s protagonists. In one episode there is a reference to Battlestar Galactica: before Dirk Benedict became Faceman, he was Lieutenant Starbuck of the Colonial Service on the original Battlestar Galactica. In episode 10 of the second season there is a scene that takes place partly in a lot of Universal Studios, where a Cylon (one of the Battlestar Galactica villains) passes a perplexed-looking Faceman. This frame was then also used for the credits and credits. Marvel novels and comics have been made: yes, given the success of the series over time, novels with titles like Bullets, Bikinis and Bells e Operation Desert Sun: The Untold Story. The books were mostly popular episode novels and in all 10 were published, although half were printed in the UK alone. Not only that, three comics were also published, initially separately, then repackaged together as The A-Team Story Book by Marvel Comics.

