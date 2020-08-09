5 curiosities you don't know about the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star

Share it:

After a stellar career, Academy members finally awarded Brad Pitt an Oscar for Best Actor, following his performance in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, much to the relief of those who have followed his story since 'Start. But not always everything went for the best …

When Pitt came to Hollywood he only had $ 325 in his pocket . He was certainly not the first penniless actor seeking fame in the city of angels, and he certainly won't be the last. The fact is that his conditions at the time were particularly disastrous, so much so that singer Melissa Etheridge had to host him at her home.

China didn't want Brad Pitt : after the release of Seven Years in Tibet the People's Republic of China decided to prevent the actor from crossing the borders of the state because according to the government the film promoted the figure of the Dalai Lama to the detriment of the Chinese nation, represented in a negative key. Only 20 years later the exile ended and the actor was able to return to promote his films in that territory.

He was about to give up Mr. & Mrs. Smith : one of the fastest films with Pitt risked losing its main star when the producers decided to join Nicole Kidman as a supporting actor. Apparently the two actors were not very in tune, and only with the arrival of Angelina Jolie Pitt decided to retrace his steps and act in the film.

He loves Valentino Rossi : between one project and another, the actor enjoys his favorite sport, motorcycling. In an interview he revealed "We are public figures, we shouldn't have idols, but I have one that stands above everyone, Valentino Rossi. I'd give everything to be like him, that boy is a real magician. "

The bond with Gweneth Paltrow: the two have been together for some time. The actress revealed that it was he who defended her from Harvey Weinstein, warning him that if he made the actress feel uncomfortable it would not end well for him.

Also, did you know he could get the role of Russel on Almost Famous?