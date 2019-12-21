5 curiosities of the toucan: what's so special about its beak?

Share it:

The toucan is a bird native to the rainforests. Below we have collected the main toucan curiosities, that you will like to know.

Habitat

Toucans are native to the jungles of Central and South America. They usually live in small groups consisting of five or six birds. They sleep in small holes in the trees. They can be rolled into small balls, with the tail raised and the beak tucked.

Feeding

Toucans feed on both vegetable species like animals. The main food sources of these animals are: eggs of other birds, tropical fruits, reptiles, insects and rodents.

Size

Toucans are very striking animals, with their colorful plumage and black body. They have a large yellow beak with blue or black pint. They measure approximately 63 centimeters long in adulthood, and the peak can reach 20 centimeters.

Peak

One of the main toucan curiosities It has to do with its peak, very characteristic and striking since it is large. These animals cannot sweat and, given that they live in areas with hot climates, the beak helps them stay cool.

Contrary to what many believe, toucan peaks do not have a solid structure. It is very similar to that of a honeycomb, so they are very light. Therefore, toucans cannot use them to fight with their prey or pay to dig.

Reproduction

Toucans are monogamous birds and females only breed once a year, in spring. In the mating the female and the male use their beak to collect the fruit and throw it with their partner in the courtship ritual.

They lay a nest of between two and five eggs each year. Both male and female are responsible for hatch the eggs between 16 and 20 days. Toucans are born with closed eyes and bare skin, and until 8 weeks can not start their first flight.