5 curiosities of the Inca Empire that will surprise you

He Inca empire It existed in South America from the 13th century to the 16th century. The center of the Empire was the city of Cuzco, where the residence of the Incas was located. They considered the descendants and successors of Manco Cápac, the founder of the empire.

Expansion

One of the main curiosities about the Inca Empire, and that very few know, is that it managed to make the greatest extension of roads around the world. The length of all its routes is even greater than that of the Roman Empire. They went from Chile to Colombia, passing through Argentina, Bolivia and Ecuador.

Was the pre-Columbian state largest in America, with an area of ​​2 million square kilometers.

Writing

The one known as Inca writing was one of the most curious in the whole world. The Incas used the quipu, a set of strings of different sizes. They combined colors, sizes and knots to make calculations and record memories.

Coca leaves



The Incas knew very well the medicinal use of coca leaves. They used them frequently to combat the effects of height and cold.

Justice

The Inca justice He was well known for its severity. Thieves had their hands cut off, and liars had their tongues. Many mummies of thieves without hands have been found in recent research.

However, contrary to what many believe, they did not realize human sacrifices.

Machu Pichu



Machu Pichu was built in the Pachacutec Government. There are different theories about the reason for its construction. There are those who consider it a luxury city, while others argue that it was used only as a temple of ceremonies.