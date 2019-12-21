5 curiosities of Montreal that you will like to discover

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Canada is a really fascinating country, which holds many jewels and treasures. One of its best known cities is Montreal. Founded in the mid-seventeenth century, it is one of those places that everyone should see at least once in a lifetime. Below we have collected the main curiosities of Montreal, which is worth knowing.

Name

The Montreal name honors Mount Royal. This is the name of the hill that is located right in the center of the island where the city is located. For all Canadians it is an icon, and the inhabitants of Montreal gather on this hill to do sport and enjoy a family picnic.

Skyscraper

Unlike what happens in the big cities of the United States, one of the main curiosities of Montreal is that there is not a single skyscraper. There is a municipal regulation that indicates that you cannot build a building taller than the mount royal hill, that is, it is more than 120 meters high.

New York



Although there are no skyscrapers in the Canadian city, in many other ways it looks like New York. For example, the existence of Little Italy and Chinatown or the great presence of the Jewish community.

Circus arts

There is a certain area of ​​the city dedicated especially to circus arts. In this area is La Tohu, a space where circuses from all over the world arrive. Also the École Nationale de Cirque, where is the library dedicated to the largest circus in America.

Festivals

More than 100 festivals a year are held in Montreal, some of them very famous worldwide, such as the International Jazz Festival or FrancoFolies, among many others.

Which Of the Montreal curiosities did you like it more?