5 curiosities of Bhutan that will surprise you

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bhutan It is one of the most beautiful and impressive countries in the whole world. An exotic destination, where you will feel a great spiritual connection. Below we point out the most interesting curiosities of Bhutan.

Gross Inner Happiness

Beyond economic parameters, in Bhutan there is what is known as the Gross Happiness Index. As the name implies, the quality of life of the population and their happiness are taken into account. In this Asian country, the environment, spirit and culture are even more important than the economy. And the happiness level of people is essential.

Phallic symbols



Walking through any town or city of Bhutan it is normal to see painted phalluses in the walls. It is not an act of urban vandalism, but a symbol of protection. It is considered to drive away demons and evil spirits.

Sacred buddhist temple



He sacred buddhist temple Taktshang It is the main icon of Bhutan. Built in the 17th century, the legend tells that the Guru Riponche was riding a tigress, and came here to meditate for three months. Reaching the monastery is not easy since you have to walk about 3 hours. However, it is very worthwhile as it is one of the most beautiful landscapes in the whole world.

Male and female rivers



Yes, in Bhutan the rivers have gender. The males are the rivers faster and more violent, while females are more docile and calm.

Traditional suit



All officials must go to their work place dressed in the traditional suit. But this is not the strangest of all. The population must also wear the same clothes when they go to the offices of the public administration to carry out any type of procedure.

Which of Bhutan's curiosities surprised you the most?