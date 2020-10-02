5 curiosities about the protagonist of the series Koen De Bouw

The Belgian drama follows Jasper Teerlinck, a brilliant professor from Antwerp who helps local police with perplexing crimes. Like many brilliant crime solvers, his eccentric nature sometimes makes him difficult to understand, so he is often loved, but at other times he is hated. Let’s find out, however, some curiosities about the actor:

His previous role was that of a serial killer: from 1995 to 1996, De Bouw appeared in the long-running Belgian soap opera Wittekerke. As the serial killer Stef Tavernier, escapes from prison and takes revenge on anyone who ever harmed him. He starred in a short-lived Amazon series: De Bouw is probably best known to American audiences for his role in The Last Tycoon, Emmy nominated. The Amazon series starred Matt Bomer and Kelsey Grammer and the story was loosely based on the book of the same name by F. Scott Fitzgerald. De Bouw played Tomas Szep, a Hungarian immigrant who headed the security department of a Hollywood studio in the 1930s. Unfortunately, the series was canceled in 2017. His voice appears in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: De Bouw lent his voice to the award-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In the Flemish version, he voices Spider Man Noir, originally voiced by Nicolas Cage. The Belgian Prime Minister played: De Bouw played the Belgian prime minister in the film De Premier (The Prime Minister) with an epic twist: he is kidnapped and must kill the American president to be released. To prepare for the role, he dined with former Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme. He is one of the very few Belgian actors working in Hollywood: aside from Matthias Schoenaerts, finding Belgians with starring roles in Hollywood is still rare. As a Belgian actor, De Bouw has to be flexible with language. “[Recitare] in a foreign language it remains a handicap “, he told a Flemish newspaper. “Unless, of course, your name is Matthias Schoenaerts and you have a perfect command of several languages.”

In short, if you had not seen this series, perhaps it is time to start seeing Professor T. now that he is available on LA 7 and on Rai 2. Professor T. is however very different from the Professor of La Casa di Carta who recently he told some news about the new season.