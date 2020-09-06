5 curiosities about his role as Geralt in The Witcher

Share it:

its Netflix The Witcher continues to expand with a new special, while Henry Cavill is preparing to shoot the second season of the TV series based on the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski. His interpretation as Geralt of Rivia has convinced even the most skeptical, and today it’s time to know some curiosities about the role of the witcher.

Renowned for being a gamer passionate, Henry Cavill recently showed himself assembling a PC in a hilarious video. What not everyone knows, however, is that his passion for gaming runs so deep that having asked obsessively to be allowed to play the part of Geralt of Rivia for adaptation Netflix. In fact, once he found out that the streaming platform was preparing a series of The Witcher, he repeatedly stormed his agents with calls to get a meeting with the broadcaster. Initially, the showrunner Lauren Schmidt had refused the candidacy of Cavill, also because he did not yet have in mind what direction he wanted to give the character of the witcher at that moment. After auditioning 207 candidates for the character, and after four months of casting, Schmidt finally decided to give the actor a second chance. Superman dell’DC universe, and was immediately struck by how much the actor managed to get into the role of Geralt di Rivia written by the screenwriter. After getting the part, Henry Cavill said, “This is a dream come true for me”.

Certainly after he landed the part, Cavill did not sit idle, having trained hard both in the gym and at swordplay, declaring that I “spent all my free time, when I was not on set, with a sword in my hand. I wanted to get used to the weight of the sword, using it day and night. The only thing I did was train, and train, and still train “.

The performance of Geralt by the actor was so perfect to say by the writer that she herself Schmidt revealed that: “I wrote too many lines for Henry in the first episode. But his performance was able to add so much depth to Geralt’s character that when it was time to write the final episode of the first season, we wrote half of his dialogues, leaving Henry to improvise the rest. “

Vladimir Furdik, veteran stuntman and fight choreographer (and famous for playing the fearsome King of the Night in Game of Thrones) praised Henry Cavill for his fighting skills defined as the best I’ve seen in decades of career. Speaking in a panel at Eastern European Comic-Con of 2019, Furdik focused on the “choreographed” fighting style created just for the character of Geralt, stating that Cavill in the fight scenes she moves better than even Kit Harington.

In an interview with Telegraph On December 22, 2018, Cavill stated that Netflix asked him enormous strain on the physique he should have had as Geralt, enough to transform it “to CGI levels”. The actor, however, had not declared himself scared, but rather happy to be able to face such an important challenge.

While we await more details on the second season of the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, here you can find our review of the first season of The Witcher.