5 Christmas traditions in Germany

Already in December, Christmas is celebrated this month. It is interesting to know the customs that exist around the world. So here are the main ones Christmas traditions in Germany.

Christmas market

The Christmas market is one of the main Christmas traditions in Germany. The Germans love to enjoy these parties walking through the wooden stalls with Christmas decorations. The main offer is gastronomic: roasted meat, applesauce, sausages … The most popular drink is known as "Glühwein", or hot sweet red wine.

Santa Claus



The Germans know by the name of Saint nicklaus to Santa Claus, and they celebrate it on December 6. This day distributes gifts and sweets among the children, who leave their shoes clean in the fireplace. Saint nicklaus He arrives in German homes accompanied by Knecht Ruprecht, who punishes those children who have been disobedient during the year.

Advent season

Before the Weihnachten, the German word for Christmas, in Germany the advent season is celebrated from December 2. Families place the Advent wreath on the fourth Sunday before Christmas day. A crown with four candles, each of which light every Sunday until December 25. Many children also use the Advent calendar, opening a door every day to find a chocolate bar or a toy.

Christmas tree



The Germans have the custom to decorate the Christmas Tree with colored paper, candy and apples. It is called Tannenbaum and German families decorate it on the afternoon of Dec. 24, the day before Christmas.

Good night

When the Christmas Tree is ready, families prepare for the Heiligabend, Christmas Eve. They share a dinner, in which it is usual to serve traditional German sausages and fish. After dinner they exchange gifts. It is what is known as Bescherung.