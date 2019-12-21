5 cheap cities to travel on Christmas 2019

Share it:

Christmas is a great time to travel and meet new destinations. Beyond the big cities, such as Paris or New York, where prices at this time of the year are very high, there are many other options. Here we tell you the best cheap cities to travel on Christmas 2019. What are you waiting for to book the flight?

Ljubljana

Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, is one of the most beautiful cities in Europe. The old town is really charming, and more at this time of year with the Christmas markets. You will feel like in a fairy tale, crossing the Dragon Bridge and visiting the Tivoli Park.

Budapest

Budapest is a fairy city. The world capital of hot springs. You will really enjoy taking a bath in one of the outdoor pools of the Széchenyi Spa, while it is snowy outside. The Christmas atmosphere is spectacular since the city is filled with skating rinks and street markets.

Cornwall

If you feel like it visit United Kingdom at Christmas, London is very expensive at this time of year. But don't worry, because Cornwall is a fabulous destination, and much cheaper. One of the most authentic regions of England, where it seems that time has not passed. In its streets you will feel the smell of fireplace wood.

Bagan

If you prefer an exotic trip, outside Europe, Bagan, in Myanmar It will make you fall in love from the first moment. The city of 3,000 pagodas is one of the most beautiful places in the world. In addition, the rainy season ends in December, so it is a fantastic time to visit the city.

Havana



Christmas is a fabulous time to travel to Cuba and discover all the charms of Havana. A city full of light and color, with very pleasant temperatures. It is not a country with a great Christmas tradition, but if you feel like disconnecting and enjoying the sun, it is a 100% recommended destination.

With which of the cheap cities to travel on Christmas 2019 you stay?