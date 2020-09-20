5 characters we would like a spin-off or a sequel to

After twelve seasons on the air and an endless series of awards and successes, fans continue to hope for new spin-offs or reunions of The Big Bang Theory. While The Young Sheldon continues its success, there would be many ideas for possible new shows related to the main series, and today we want to talk to you about which spin-off of TBBT we would like to.

It had been talked about for a long time, but for now the news does not seem confirmed: at the moment there is no spin-off on Leonard and Penny, yet it seems to us one of the most suggestive ideas to carry out a sequel to the series. The two characters played by Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco they always had great chemistry on set, and for many fans they remain the couple with the most interesting story. Seeing the two grappling with a new life, perhaps far from Pasadena and with new adventures full of misunderstandings would be a spin-off with guaranteed success.

And always on the character of Leonard we remain, because another idea of ​​which there are several rumors is a possible product similar to the one already produced on the life of the young Sheldon, namely Young Leonard. It might sound pretty repetitive, but we know few details about Dr. Hofstadter’s life before we arrive at CalTech University, other than an unwilling mother and siblings who seem even more brilliant than Leonard. In addition to a show about Sheldon’s roommate, potential youth spin-offs could also be promising Howard (Simon Helberg) e Raj (Kunal Nayyar).

An interesting path is the one that could lead to a spin-off not focused on the absolute protagonists of the series, but for example it could deal with the lives of young scientists who have revolved around the lives of Sheldon and company, such as Leslie Winkle (played by Sara Gilbert), almost at the level of the doctors protagonists for time on the screen in the first seasons, and of which there was little news subsequently; or, why not, we could have a series on Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) and his misadventures that led him to become the owner of the comic book shop.

Many ideas, and many possibilities. What are the characters you would like a spin-off of? Let us know in the comments!