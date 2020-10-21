5 characteristics that link the protagonist to Sherlock Holmes

Dr. Gregory House was one of the most enigmatic characters in the hugely popular Fox Network medical drama, Dr. House. Talented British actor Hugh Laurie showed off his career best performance as the eccentric medical genius.

The talented British actor Hugh Laurie showed his best career performance as the eccentric medical genius who headed the Department of Diagnostic Medicine at Princeton, Plainsboro University Hospital.

One of the fundamental premises of the show was the personality of its male protagonist, a socially inept physician, but brilliant at solving the most astounding medical mysteries. But fascinating as the character is, it is intriguing to observe that the inspiration for the character resides in a classic literary figure: the legendary creation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Sherlock Holmes.

Here are the five examples that bring him closer:

House was a puzzle solver: one of Dr. House’s main characteristics is that he sees his cases as medical riddles or riddles and cannot rest until he gets to the bottom of it. His obsession with uncovering the truth about the patient’s condition is part of his puzzle: he has no interest in his patients as people, but sees each of them as medical mysteries. Holmes, of course, was the master of deduction. He was intrigued by the problem, having little curiosity for the people involved in the cases. He was interested in cases of a singular nature, just like House, who was only concerned with hiring a patient with very intriguing symptoms. Holmes, like House, was obsessed with his cases until he came up with the solution.

House was socially inept: one of House's main personality traits is his maddening ability to drive everyone around him crazy. Not only is he socially inadequate, but he seems to take pleasure in alienating people and slowly turning into a bitter and short-tempered man. In fact, House has so little interest in human contact that he doesn't even visit his patients until absolutely necessary, relying on his mates to look after them most of the time. Likewise, Sherlock Holmes was a socially clumsy man who had little interest in humanity as such. He had no friends except Watson and apparently only saw his older brother Mycroft when there was some curious case to discuss.

House was playing music: House has multiple talents as well as being a great doctor and annoying people incessantly. He is a musician who plays the piano beautifully in his spare time. Of course, anyone who has ever read a Holmes story knows that the detective also played the violin he bought for a pittance from a broker on Tottenham Court Road in London.

House faked his death: the creators of Dr. House have left no doubt about the inspiration for Sherlock Holmes even on the ending. Holmes, as is known, faked his own death when he quarreled with Professor James Moriarty. His close friend, Watson, was also kept in the dark until he revealed himself to him in disguise. Conan Doyle had to bring his eccentric detective back to life due to huge demand from the public. The creators of Dr. House, however, to create a worthy ending.

