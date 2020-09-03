5 books you didn’t know about the father of The Lord of the Rings

Share it:

Known for redefining the high fantasy genre with The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, The Silmarillion and all the works set in Middle-earth, JRR Tolkien has also written several books in his career disconnected from the imagination of Arda. Let’s discover together five not to be missed.

The Dragon Hunter

Published in 1949 and arrived in Italy 26 years later, The Dragon Hunter (original title: Farmer Giles of Ham) is set in a fantastic Britannia of long ago and follows the story of a habitual farmer and a little braggart, forced to hunt down a cunning dragon named Chrysophylax.

The letters of Santa Claus

Also known as Letters from Santa, this is a collection of fictional letters that Tolkien started sending to his children for over 30 years starting on December 25, 1920, complete with white envelopes and postage stamps from the Polar Post. They tell the stories of Santa Claus, the White Bear in trouble and the Man of the Moon.

The legend of Sigurd and Gudrún

Unveiled to the world in 2009, this narrative poem was written by Tolkien between 1920 and 1930. It is inspired by the Nordic sagas, in particular the cycle of Sigurd and Gudriin, and refers to the “Edda”, the “Song of the Nibelunghi “and the” Volsunghi Saga “. The book tells the story of Sigurd, the slayer of the dragon Fafnir who guards the gold of the Nibelungs, and later of Gudrun, Sigurd’s inconsolable widow whose personal story of revenge is told.

The fall of Arthur

It is an unpublished poem edited by his son Christopher (and published in 2013) on which Tolkien worked a few years before devoting himself to The Hobbit. Inspired by the famous legends of King Arthur and the Round Table, the book is set in the High Middle Ages and sees the British commander Arthur struggling with the invasion of Saxons.

The story of Kullervo

Tolkien wrote this reinterpretation of one of the Finnish myths of Kalevava when he was a student at Exeter College in Oxford, between 1914 and 1915. Arriving in book form in 2015, it stars one of the most tragic characters ever created by the British writer : the hapless orphan with superhuman powers Kullervo, whose revenge we follow after he is sold as a slave.

