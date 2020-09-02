5 books to read if you loved “The Pillars of the Earth”

Share it:

If we talk about the most successful authors in the literary world it is impossible not to mention Ken Follett, writer famous for his historical novel “The Pillars of the Earth”. Here are some of his most important books.

The British author has reached the happened in 1978 with the work entitled “The eye of the needle“, a spy novel from which a film with Donald Sutherland and Kate Nelligan was also made. Set in 1944, a few months before the American landing in Normandy, the book tells us the story of Percival Godliman, a member of British intelligence who will hunt down one nazi spy operating in London, known as Die Nadel, the Needle. The task of the German will in fact be to understand if the rumors of the D-Day are true and if necessary to notify the Nazi command. If you are a fan of thrillers, we also recommend “The man from Petersburg“, set during the First World War and centered on the figure of Feliks Ksessinsky, who came to London to assassinate Tsar Nicholas II’s nephew.

Born “The Fall of the Giants“, the first novel of the” Trilogy of the Century “and published in 2010, Ken Follett tells the most important events of the twentieth century through the eyes of five families from five different states. We will find out more about early twentieth century, such as the First World War, the Russian Revolution and the struggle for women’s vote., while the second novel of the trilogy entitled “The winter of the world“, set in the initial months of the Spanish Civil War up to the dawn of the Cold War.

If, on the other hand, you are fond of medieval history, we recommend the sequel to the famous 1989 novel entitled “Endless world“. Set in the town of Kingsbridge, the work shows us the changes that took place in the world in the 200 years following the events of The Pillars of the Earth, allowing us to get to know the descendants of the first novel.

