5 answers that Season 3 must absolutely give us

Although Emmy Raver-Lapman remains uncertain about a possible third season of The Umbrella Academy, the numbers of the series play in her favor, and very soon we will be able to know if the much-needed renewal of the show will arrive. The Umbrella Academy 2 it was a success, but it left many questions and issues unresolved. Let’s see which ones together.

The first question we want answered in a possible third season is about the fate of Grace (Jordan Claire Robbins), the “mother” of the Hargreeves brothers. In the first season we had dealt with “robotic” Grace; in the second season, after the catastrophic events caused by Vanya (Ellen Page), in 1963 we are faced with a Grace in human form, her “original” version. After discovering Reginald’s (Colm Feore) plans, she leaves her lover. The question comes to us spontaneously: what will become of her? What events will lead to the creation of the robot Grace?

After the shocking revelation at the end of the second season regarding the true nature of Lila (Ritu Arya), one of the first things we can ask ourselves is whether there are other “brothers” in the world and, if so, how many there may be. We know that 43 children were born on October 1, 1989, and only seven were adopted by Reginald. Now that we have discovered the existence of another girl with powers, we may wonder if there are at least 35 others around the globe wreaking havoc.

And, by the way, of Lila, what happened to the girl? After seeing the death of The Handler (Kate Walsh), her adoptive mother, we have seen Lila take the briefcase and disappear in who knows what timeline.

Now we come to the two most important questions, and one that keeps most fans engaged in long discussions: first, what is Sparrow Academy? Upon their return in 2019, the Hargreeves brothers not only found their brother Ben (Justin H. Minh) alive, but faced a new set of heroes, the Sparrow Academy. The silhouettes of the characters (in shadow) do not seem to us the same as the brothers we have known and Ben does not seem to have recognized them; at this point, the second question seems even more intriguing, that is, are there alternative versions of the fratelli Hargreeves? And what happened to Vanya, Luther, Diego, Allison and Cinque? We’ll see.

Waiting to discover news on the series, here you can find our review of The Umbrella Academy 2.