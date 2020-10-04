5 Amazon Prime Video Masterpieces You Must Watch

That Amazon Prime Video has a high quality standard is no mystery: the Amazon streaming platform was voted the one with the most average quality according to a study. This is not surprising, if you keep in mind original products like the series The Boys, or the future show of The Lord of the Rings, announced success.

Today we are therefore here to give you five tips on series with above average compositional and technical quality, to be absolutely recovered if you have not yet seen and are a lover of critically acclaimed productions.

Hard not to start from The Handmaid’s Tale, a masterpiece conceived by Bruce Miller as an adaptation of the book by Canadian writer Margaret Atwood The Handmaid’s Tale. The series, which sees Elizabeth Moss as the protagonist, he tells of a dystopian future in an intense drama, which has its roots in disturbingly contemporary themes, such as the role of women in society and the future of mankind. The series, which currently consists of three seasons, is still in production. Here you can find our review of the third season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Of different tones is another forefather of the platform: The Office, cult series in the United States, which in Italy has had a troubled history. Only after the purchase by Amazon we were able to watch the comedy show in its entirety, based on the skill of actors of the caliber of Steve Carell and situations of “ordinary” madness of the craziest company in America. A pearl for lovers of the genre.

This generation will also be remembered for Mr.Robot, series that launched, among others, the Oscar winner Rami Malek, in the role of Elliot Alderson, whose genius and recklessness will lead him on the one hand to be an expert in computer security, on the other to figure among the most ruthless hackers and “executioners” of the internet. Our review of the fourth season of Mr. Robot confirmed the extraordinarily positive judgment.

A strong, independent woman, and decidedly against social conventions is Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnan) of one of the revelations of recent years, The wonderful Mrs. Maisel. A brilliant, reflective comedy, full of satire and irony and which reminds us that life, as the song said, is really a cabaret.

And we close with Fleabag, which tells the irreverent story, out of the lines and with an excellent technical production of a woman (played by Phoebe Mary Waller-Bridge) and her attempt to overcome the mourning of two fundamental figures for her, such as the mother and the best friend. A gem of this series, the participation of the master’s Olivia Colman. Both seasons are available on the streaming platform.

