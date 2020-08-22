4A Games beyond Metro Exodus: the new multiplayer game must be ‘unassailable’

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In an interview granted to VideoGamesChronicle, the authors of 4A Games reflected on the important challenges to be faced to shape the first multiplayer chapter of the Metro series.

In the course of the interview, 4A Games executive producer Jon Bloch confirmed that multiplayer is something Ukrainian writers have wanted to try their hand at for some time: “We’ve done a lot of thinking about this in the past. We’ve made prototypes but they haven’t gotten us anywhere. You see, we don’t want to make a generic multiplayer game just for the fun of it, and we certainly don’t want it to become something to be had. having to do it just for the sake of ticking this box “.

Starting from these assumptions, the representative of the software house behind the success of Metro Exodus states that “We realize that dealing with such a multiplayer project requires an entire development team and as much time as it takes for a single player experience. Taking care of both would require some significant changes. Most important, though, is that we don’t want to sacrifice the quality, scale and quality of Metro’s singleplayer experience for something like this. If we explore this further, it would be essential and necessary for us to do it right. “.

On August 13, Embracer announced the acquisition of 4A Games and, with it, the development of one new IP and a multiplayer game by the authors of the Metro series: also by virtue of Bloch’s latest statements, therefore, the realization of this double nextgen project it will take quite a long time to develop.