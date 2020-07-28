47 meters – Uncaged, the review of the new shark movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

47 Meters: Uncaged is a sequel in anthological form of the interesting 47 Meters, where the only two points of contact are the sharks and the protagonists, completely different but once again sisters, even if not very fond of each other. This time they are called Mia (Sophie Nélisse) and Sasha (Corinne Foxx), they are teenagers and they just are moved to a new school. As soon as they arrive, the two are immediately targeted by another student, a bully named Catherine (Brec Bassinger), which pushes Mia into the campus pool without Sasha moving a muscle despite being present as a spectator. When the father of the two sisters, Grant (John Corbett), learns of the accident, decides to organize a boat trip to the Yucatan discovering the great white sharks – that he himself studies -, hoping that it will be an opportunity for the two daughters to bond and create some positive memories.

Once there, Mia discovers that Catherine and Sasha's other friends will also participate in the tour, but everything goes to hell when the girls decide to dive into the Secret Lagoon, where ancient Mayan ruins are submerged. In fact, they remain trapped and separated inside these "caves" due to an accident, quickly discovering the great hunger of the white sharks who have long inhabited the ruins and in spite of themselves struggling for survival.

Regime change

What fascinated more than the first 47 Meters it was this decision tendency not to overdo anything, which was also its main brake and flaw. The use of time and of the almost single and submerged scenography was intriguing and this continuous game of tension between claustrophobia and bad luck that however did not really lead to anything, an end in itself and to the idea of ​​"trap at the bottom of the sea" organized by the director and screenwriter Johannes Roberts. A natural and somewhat atypical shark movie, because it is concentrated only and exclusively in the moment of greatest anguish, in the encounter-confrontation between man and shark dragged along 90 minutes of run time, with a deep survival concept that anyway it did not surpass in style and content Paradise Beach, to mention another genre title close to this type of dynamics.

Including the immediate impossibility of proceeding along this cinematographic trajectory, which otherwise would have appeared repetitive and with which, however, it would not have been possible to continue experimenting much, Roberts and his fellow screenwriter Ernest Riera have decided to open the boundaries of survival, enlarge that small and tight metal cage of the first film and expand the movements of the new protagonists, building around them a new and unexpected prison. The concept – already expressed explicitly in the title – is to no longer confine the film within a barred space but to extend the limits of action into a more unbuttoned cinematic dimension, working intuitively with a miscellany of cousin subgenres that range from slasher to thriller.

Curiously and more than we expected, 47 Meters: Uncaged works precisely if contextualized in this starting concept, because every other formative element of the story and the clash with the sharks is like a ray that starts from this intuitive central sun. It is then clear how the plot and the relationships between the protagonists are pure pretext for creating a harmless empathic basis from which to generate death and turmoil once they arrive at the bottom of the Secret Lagoon, face to face with secular predators only intent on satisfying their voracious animal hunger.

And it must be said that in the wildest parts, between killings and escapes, the film performs quite well, despite having to deal with a direction almost not at all attentive to detail and a computer graphics that just meets the expectations of the public sufficiently. Proceeding along this critical line, even the cast's interpretations are emptied of the most significant elements of a dramatic performance (in the first one felt much more this element) and loaded to the excess towards a purely horrifying direction, aimed at strumming notes of tension which, however, struggle to emerge with respect to the slasher declination of this sequel.

Ultimately, if you are looking for a good compromise between B-series shark movies and lounge entertainment, 47 Meters: Uncaged it is a film suitable for viewing, enjoyable, short and without particular ambitions. A fleeting bite that leaves no marks but makes itself felt instantly.