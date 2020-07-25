47 Meters: Uncaged, the natural shark movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The main drama of the shark movies is Steven Spielberg's The Shark. It's a problem because 45 years after the film emblem of a genre straddling thriller and horror, the masterpiece with starring Roy Scheider it is still today the undisputed ruler of this sea, the great white shark that dominates these cinematic waters unchallenged. Attention to shark movies began to decline towards the end of the 80s, with products relegated to the B series and with the doors of the market in the theater and large tight distributions, often and willingly intended for home video or TV.

Just recently, with the explosion of film genres and the return to a 1980s nostalgia, some shark movie interesting, looking above all at Paradise Beach, Shark – The First Shark and also in Sharknado. Nothing "natural" with respect to the basic grammar of belonging, however, because each of these projects has been affected by the heart by another, whether it is a decidedly accentuated survival spirit, an irrepressible blockbuster soul or a demented and exaggerated parody. Who more than others has perhaps managed to return to the pure heart of the shark movie it was Johannes Roberts' 47 Meters, which now returns to surprise in a content but pleasant way in the sequel, 47 Meters: Uncaged, finally available in digital rental also in Italy.

At the bottom of the sea

The cinematic DNA of 47 Meters is precisely decoded on tension and survival. Its great and main peculiarity is the intention to make the shark really protagonist of the story, making it visible and attentive predator, giving it clear room for maneuver within a film born and thought to evolve almost entirely inside a cage – with obligatory narrative holds out of the water. This made him particularly appreciated by purist cinephiles of the genre and also decipherable in a dramatic key, but with the sequel Johannes Roberts wanted to go one step further, out of the cage (the title in this sense is decidedly emblematic) and beyond that stylistic metric which had so impressed the spectators.

47 Meters: Johannes Roberts' Uncaged is available on Sky Prima Fila, Rakuten TV, Vvvvid, Google Play, Apple TV, Chili and Rakuten TV. The film was released in Italy on July 24, distributed by Adler Entertainmnet.

Indeed looking at titles like Sanctum or The Descent, 47 Meters: Uncaged finds a new setting off the coast of Yucatan, in search of the remains of ancient underwater Mayan civilizations. They are not really caves or capillary systems like those seen in the films mentioned above, but also these ruins are for the new protagonists of the real traps, much larger and less resistant cages than the small, safe and metal one of the first chapter. The sequel is thus dressed in film tinsel that they point to a more slasher and amused style, missing the appointment with the drama but hitting the target again, because the intentions of the director and the production are crystal clear like the waters they tell.

47 Meters: Uncaged is the direct evolution of its predecessor, wider in movement and therefore visually more dispersive – even in the atmosphere – yet successful. The broader horizon of action helps to create more varied situations and moments of great tension and genre fun, but the most surprising thing – in the analytical setting that interests us – is that Roberts has been able to maintain unchanged the raw and raw flavor of the shark movie despite a turn that, if badly accompanied, could have put the whole shack in weight and without the possibility of salvation.

Conceptually, the idea behind Uncaged is truly intuitive in its own way, because it knows how to stretch the training principle of this small franchise, making it "other", without damaging the cinematographic spirit in a wrong way and taking into account the needs of the most loyal audience. In this sense, 47 Meters: Uncaged is perfectly comparable to the predecessor and it can be considered one of the most successful shark movies of the last few years, certainly not perfectly framed or with an optimal film performance, yet fun and satisfying for those who want to satisfy a desire of a different genre, a hunger that Roberts' film is capable of appeasing.